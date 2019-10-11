×
They can give more than this - Tite admits Brazil players are struggling to perform

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    11 Oct 2019, 04:14 IST
Tite - cropped
Brazil head coach Tite

Tite admitted he is struggling to get the most out of his players after Brazil's winless streak stretched to a third match with Thursday's 1-1 draw against Senegal.

Famara Diedhiou scored a penalty late in the first half of the friendly international to cancel out Roberto Firmino's ninth-minute opener at the Singapore National Stadium.

Brazil drew 2-2 with Colombia and lost 1-0 to Peru in last month's friendlies and are on their longest wait for a victory since 2013.

The Copa America champions nearly fell to back-to-back losses as Sadio Mane struck the post for Senegal, leaving coach Tite to accept the criticism aimed his way.

"We were below what we can do. The squad played less than what it can play," Tite said at his post-match news conference.

"It was less competitive than what it can be. The squad can give more than this. This wasn't a good game.

"We need to get results. When we don't, criticism emerges and I have to be mature enough to absorb it."

Tite used a 4-4-2 formation in Singapore, with Neymar starting alongside Firmino in attack.

Neymar earned his 100th cap for Brazil and almost marked the landmark appearance with a goal, only for Alfred Gomis to keep out his effort in first-half stoppage time.

Asked about the Paris Saint-Germain forward's performance, Tite said: "He is getting back to his normal patterns.

"We are also making adjustments for him in the 4-4-2 system, as we're doing within the whole team."

Brazil return to action on Sunday with a friendly against Nigeria at the same ground.

