Thigh problem leaves Coman in doubt

23 Mar 2019

Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman

Didier Deschamps said he would not hesitate to play Blaise Matuidi instead of Kingsley Coman in France's Euro 2020 qualifier against Iceland after the Bayern Munich winger picked up a thigh injury.

Coman withdrew from Les Bleus' XI to face Moldova on Friday after experiencing a problem during the warm-up, prompting head coach Deschamps to replace him with Matuidi for the 4-1 victory.

Coman only recently recovered from a hamstring injury and Deschamps said he would not be unnecessarily risked against Iceland on Monday.

"Kingsley felt a little problem with his back and it pulled him a little at the thigh," Deschamps told RMC Sport. "He could not move freely.

"I'm not here to take chances. I have no problem using Blaise, who did not disrupt the collective."

Deschamps said Coman's injury was less severe than that of Lucas Digne, who also pulled up with a thigh problem ahead of the clash with Moldova.

Everton full-back Digne was an unused substitute while Layvin Kurzawa played on the left side of the defence, and Deschamps said: "Kingsley seems to be less problematic than Lucas.

"Lucas felt a complication in his thigh. There is no injury but it was not possible to use him."