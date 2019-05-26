×
This party is for everyone! Emotional Parejo leads Valencia in Copa celebrations

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    26 May 2019, 15:50 IST
dani parejo - cropped
Dani Parejo with the Copa del Rey

An emotional Dani Parejo was lost for words after Valencia defeated Barcelona to win the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno put Marcelino's side ahead at the Benito Villamarin and, although Lionel Messi halved the deficit, Valencia held firm to claim a 2-1 victory and lift the trophy.

It is the first piece of silverware for the club since they last won the Copa back in 2008 and brought a remarkable season to a special end in Seville.

Having been 10 points off the top four in LaLiga at the halfway stage of the season, and with pressure mounting on head coach Marcelino, Valencia enjoyed a stirring second half of 2018-19, claiming a top-four finish and reaching the Europa League semi-finals before their triumph over Barca.

Parejo was in tears after the final whistle and later admitted it was a special moment for everyone concerned with the club, which has been celebrating its centenary this year.

"This is something incredible for my family," he said, as quoted by Superdeporte.

"We've been through a lot of bad times. A club like Valencia deserves a lot more joy.

"I have no words. We've made history by winning the Copa in a year as significant as the centennial.

"I said yesterday it was an incredible year, whatever happens, thanks to the Valencia fans, because they believed from the first moment. I have always believed in this group. The party is one for everyone."

Goalkeeper Jaume Domenech thanked those fans who continued to back Marcelino's efforts even when the season looked destined to end in disappointment.

"We're eager to thank them for not letting us fall at the start of the season, when things weren't going so well," he said.

"I dreamed of winning a trophy with Valencia when I was small. I'm a lifelong Valencian and I'm happy my name is in the club's history forever."

Midfielder Carlos Soler, who set up what proved to be the winner from Rodrigo, added: "I'm dizzy from celebrating so much!

"I've been waiting for something like this for a long time. This is a dream."

Tags:
Barcelona
