Tottenham fail with Son appeal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 24, 2019
Dec 24, 2019 IST
son-heung-min-cropped
Spurs' Son Heung-min is sent off against Chelsea

Tottenham have failed in their bid to get Son Heung-min's red card against Chelsea overturned.

The Spurs forward was sent-off after 62 minutes of Sunday's 2-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a clash with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Son kicked Rudiger in the ribs and, following a VAR review, referee Anthony Taylor dismissed him.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho immediately indicated the club would appeal and suggested the Germany international had made the most of the situation - claims dismissed by his Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard.

The Football Association (FA) confirmed on Tuesday that Son's dismissal would stand, meaning the former Bayer Leverkusen man will now miss Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City and Southampton over the next eight days.

In 23 appearances across all competitions this season, Son has scored 10 goals for Tottenham.

 

Chelsea
