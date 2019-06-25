×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tottenham target Ndombele plans to leave Lyon, confirms president

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    25 Jun 2019, 20:52 IST
tanguyndombele-cropped
Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele is planning to leave Lyon but will only be available for a transfer if "substantial" offers are received, according to club president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Aulas made it clear no deal has been done to take Ndombele away from Lyon and indicated a preference to keep him, though he acknowledged "the biggest European clubs" are pursuing the midfielder.

Tuesday's arrival of Brazilian youngster Jean Lucas from Flamengo stoked speculation surrounding Ndombele, with Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain understood to be among those keen on signing the 22-year-old.

During Jean Lucas' presentation news conference, Aulas provided an update on Ndombele's future and even highlighted Lille's Thiago Mendes as a potential replacement for the midfielder who has emerged as one of Ligue 1's top players during his two seasons at Lyon.

"We would need substantial proposals so that we can move forward with Tanguy [his plans], who is eventually interested in leaving," said Aulas.

"But if he were to leave, which is not the case today, we would have to make signings, which is what Juninho [Pernambucano, sporting director] has asked for in any case.

"For the moment there is nothing done, but the door may be ajar thanks to Jean Lucas, who has just arrived.

"He [Ndombele] is a pragmatic boy, meaning that he didn't say, 'I'm leaving tomorrow, for sure'. He has been in demand from big clubs.

Advertisement

"When the biggest European clubs are knocking at your door, you have to listen.

"There is no deadline. At the moment, Thiago Mendes is one of the players who are of interest to our recruitment team."

 

Advertisement
Lyon underwhelmed by offers for Tottenham target Ndombele
RELATED STORY
Lyon president Aulas urges PSG to make Ndombele move
RELATED STORY
Jean Lucas signs for Lyon amid Ndombele exit talk
RELATED STORY
Ndombele tempted by 'big club' Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Lyon star Ndombele aware of transfer talk
RELATED STORY
Aulas: Fekir allowed to leave Lyon
RELATED STORY
Ndombele, Lo Celso, Rabiot, Longstaff? - Man Utd's possible Pogba replacements
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid accept €150 million bid for superstar, Barcelona superstar desperate to leave club and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Aulas wants to sell Ndombele to Juventus over Manchester clubs
RELATED STORY
Manchester United willing to negotiate with Juventus after huge offer for Pogba, Tottenham launch €60 million bid for Tanguy Ndombele and more Premier League transfer news: June 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT TUN ANG
1 - 1
 Tunisia vs Angola
FT MAL MAU
4 - 1
 Mali vs Mauritania
Today CAM GUI 10:30 PM Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau
Tomorrow GHA BEN 01:30 AM Ghana vs Benin
Tomorrow NIG GUI 08:00 PM Nigeria vs Guinea
Tomorrow UGA ZIM 10:30 PM Uganda vs Zimbabwe
27 Jun EGY CON 01:30 AM Egypt vs Congo DR
27 Jun MAD BUR 08:00 PM Madagascar vs Burundi
Copa America 2019
FT CHI URU
0 - 1
 Chile vs Uruguay
FT ECU JAP
1 - 1
 Ecuador vs Japan
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us