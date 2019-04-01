×
Tuchel: Nobody let up in PSG win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    01 Apr 2019, 04:20 IST
Thomas Tuchel Paris Saint Germain v Olympique Marsella Ligue 1 17032019
Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel praised the attitude shown by his Paris Saint-Germain side in Sunday's 1-0 win at Toulouse.

The champions moved 20 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's goal after nearest rivals Lille had closed the gap earlier in the day.

Tuchel admitted it would have been easy for his players to ease up in light of their huge margin for error, but he was delighted with how they stuck at their task after returning to action following the international break.

"It's never easy after a break," he is quoted as saying by L'Equipe. 

"A lot of our players were called up during this international break and there was a bit of fatigue among some of them. We were serious, we did well as a team and that's something I appreciate. We stayed together.

"Toulouse play long with aerial battles but we were up for it. I am happy with the mentality shown. There could have been reasons to relax, notably the lead that we have in the league, but nobody did that and I like that."

PSG's next engagement is the Coupe de France semi-final against Nantes on Wednesday, before they host Strasbourg as they look to retain the Ligue 1 title. 

Omnisport
NEWS
