Ulreich receives first Germany call-up after Leno injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
125   //    01 Jun 2019, 22:28 IST
svenulreich-cropped
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich

Sven Ulreich has been called up to the Germany squad for the first time after a thumb injury ruled Arsenal's Bernd Leno out of Die Mannschaft's forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

Bayern Munich's Ulreich made just nine Bundesliga appearances as his side won the title in 2018-19 but Germany's goalkeeping coach Andreas Kopke said he had earned his chance for the national team after deputising ably for Manuel Neuer at Allianz Arena.

Ulreich joins Neuer and Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp in Germany's squad for the qualifiers, the first of which is the trip to Belarus on June 8th. 

Kopke told AZ: "Sven deserves this call-up.

"When he was needed this season, he was there and showed top performances at Bayern, 

"That is a great quality."

Leno was an unused substitute in Arsenal's 4-1 Europa League final defeat to Chelsea but Kopke indicated the 27-year-old has been struggling for some time.

"I know Bernd is suffering from pain for weeks," said Kopke.

"The thumb is immobilised with a bracer so we have to do without him in the upcoming games."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Arsenal
