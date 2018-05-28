Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Until next year – Ronaldo drops new future hint as Real Madrid celebrate with fans

    Having called his Real Madrid future into question on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo has now hinted at another year in the Spanish capital.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 28 May 2018, 01:32 IST
    1.16K
    cristiano ronaldo - cropped
    Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Real Madrid's Champions League win

    Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to offer hope to Real Madrid fans that he will stay at the club during his side's Champions League trophy parade on Sunday.

    The 33-year-old had a quiet game in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev but made sure of dominating plenty of headlines when he suggested afterwards that his future may lie elsewhere.

    The forward later apologised for the timing of his comments, having reportedly been scolded in private by captain Sergio Ramos, and said he would give some clarity about his future in the coming days.

    However, speaking to thousands of assembled supporters in the capital as Madrid celebrated their third European triumph in a row, he suggested he could continue at the club for at least another year.

    "Thank you for being here this afternoon," he said from the balcony of the community headquarters in Puerta del Sol. "We made history thanks to you who've always supported us.

    "It's a happy moment and we are very happy, too. Hala Madrid and nothing else!

    "Thank you, guys. Until next year..."

    Madrid had paraded the trophy through the city streets on an open-top bus as supporters lined the pavements to salute the players.

    Ramos and Marcelo even scaled the statue of the famous Cibeles Fountain to drape scarves around the immortalised Roman goddess and hold the cup aloft.

    "How can I not love you when we're European champions again and again!" said Ramos, who then led the crowd in a chant apparently intended as a riposte to rivals Atletico Madrid.

    "We are going to sing a song, because sometimes some people forget..." Ramos said, before Madrid staff joined him and the fans in singing "Let all the Indians know who is in charge in the capital".

    The song seemed to be in response to Atletico's Juanfran, who sang "Let the Vikings know who's boss in the capital" with supporters after his side won the Europa League final.

