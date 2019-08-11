Van Dijk backs experienced Adrian to soften Alisson loss for Liverpool

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 114 // 11 Aug 2019, 18:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Adrian during his time at West Ham

Virgil van Dijk believes goalkeeper Adrian's extensive Premier League experience will help him easily adjust to replacing the injured Alisson at Liverpool.

The Reds are awaiting the results of a scan after their first-choice keeper injured his calf in Friday's season-opening victory over Norwich City.

Jurgen Klopp admitted the problem "does not look too good" and ruled the Brazil international out of the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday.

A prolonged absence would heighten the pressure on deputy Adrian, who left West Ham on a free at the end of last season after making 150 appearances in all competitions.

The 32-year-old only joined Liverpool four days before his debut but defender Van Dijk says his new team-mate is up to the challenge.

"I think he's at that kind of age, that stage of his life and career that he can come in and slot in to the team pretty easy," Van Dijk told reporters.

"He's been through so many things in the Premier League he can just slot in pretty easy."

A brilliant Anfield welcome for @AdriSanMiguel on his Reds debut pic.twitter.com/6Tl0nqML56 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 10, 2019

Liverpool could be forced to tinker with their playing style if Adrian is thrust into the starting XI for an extended period.

Advertisement

Alisson started every Premier League match last season and generates attacking moves with his ability to pass out from the back.

"He's very important for us, but I have no idea what the actual damage is," Van Dijk said.

"We'll see over the next days what the outcome is going to be. We have to deal with it and we're going to deal with it."