VAR is the future, insists FIFA president Infantino

Despite some controversial incidents using video referee technology at the Confederations Cup, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino is happy with it.

by Omnisport News 20 Jun 2017, 00:29 IST

Shkodran Mustafi (C) leads Germany protests in the Confederations Cup match with Australia

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has described VAR as "the future of modern football" following criticism of the technology during the Confederations Cup.

The video referral system has come under fire in the wake of a handful of decisions during group games in Russia over the last three days.

Portugal saw a goal disallowed for offside in their 2-2 draw with Mexico only after a lengthy delay, while Eduardo Vargas had a strike ruled out for Chile against Cameroon for the same offence despite video replays indicating he was onside.

Vargas struck Chile's second goal in their win when VAR overruled an initial offside call and there was another debatable incident in Germany's match with Australia in Sochi, when Tomi Juric's finish was allowed to stand despite arguments of handball.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos admitted on Sunday that the mid-game referral process was "confusing" but Infantino says he has been encouraged by VAR's test on the global international stage with a year to go before the World Cup.

"I am extremely happy with VAR so far," he said in a statement. "We have seen how video assistance has helped referees to make the correct decisions. This is what VAR is all about.

"The VAR tests during this Confederations Cup are also helping us to improve the processes and fine-tune communication. What fans have been waiting for over so many years is finally happening. This is a milestone tournament. Video Assistant Refereeing is the future of modern football."

Germany held on to beat Australia 3-2 and move into second place in Group B after the first round of matches, behind Chile.