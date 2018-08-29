Veterans recall Wadekar as great cricketer

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) From Madhav Apte to Vinod Kambli, a host of cricketers today paid rich tributes to former India skipper Ajit Wadekar and recalled his contribution.

Wadekar, 77, died at a hospital in South Mumbai on August 15.

He had led India to their first Test series win in both West Indies and England in 1971.

A condolence meeting was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai this evening in memory of the ex-skipper.

"We became very close friends and I was fortunate to see many of his great knocks, couple of them, particularly the one in Rajkot, when Bombay was down in the dumbs when Ajit made a brilliant hundred that saved us," remembered Apte.

Former India stumper Farokh Engineer, who had played with Wadekar, also paid a glowing tribute.

"I have played cricket with Jeetya (Wadekar). (It used to be) Poddar (College versus) Ruia (College), and Ruia always got better of Poddar due to one man, that was Ajit Wadekar. He was a prolific scorer," remembered Engineer, himself a flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman.

Former India players Mohinder Amarnath, Dilip Vengsarkar, Syed Kirmani, G R Vishwanath and Vinod Kambli also spoke about Wadekar.

Video messages of legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin among others were played wherein they remembered the former captain.

Among others who attended the meeting were former players Pravin Amre, Zaheer Khan, senior BCCI officials and Wadekar's family members including his wife Rekha