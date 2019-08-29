Waldschmidt wins Germany call-up as Draxler misses out

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 28 // 29 Aug 2019, 17:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Germany striker Luca Waldschmidt

Luca Waldschmidt has won a maiden senior call-up for Germany's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Netherlands and Northern Ireland, although Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler is an injury absentee.

Waldschmidt won the Golden Boot as the Germany Under-21 team finished runners-up to Spain at the European Championship in June, on the back of scoring nine Bundesliga goals for Freiburg in 2018-19.

The 22-year-old has flown out of the blocks this term, netting two in two top-flight appearances.

Draxler started PSG's first two Ligue 1 games this season but missed the 4-0 win over Toulouse with a foot injury that rules him out – further depleting Joachim Low's wide attacking options following Leroy Sane's knee ligament injury.

Low has selected Borussia Dortmund duo Marco Reus and Julian Brandt, Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner as his other forward options.

There is a recall for Juventus defensive midfielder Emre Can ahead of the keenly anticipated clash with Netherlands.

Ronald Koeman's men progressed to the Nations League Finals at Germany's expense thanks to a resounding 3-0 victory in Amsterdam last October.

Die Mannschaft gained revenge in a thrilling 3-2 win back at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in March to take some early initiative in Group C.

Northern Ireland are top of the standings with four wins from four, while Germany also boast a 100 per cent record and have a game in hand.

Advertisement

The 2019 European U21 Championship Golden Boot winner has entered the game #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/NOJay1NyRo — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) August 29, 2019

Germany squad in full:

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Bernd Leno (Arsenal); Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Niklas Stark (Hertha), Matthias Ginter (Gladbach), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Nico Schulz (Dortmund); Emre Can (Juventus), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Leverkusen), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid); Julian Brandt (Dortmund), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Dortmund), Luca Waldschmidt (Freiburg), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)