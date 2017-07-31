Wenger allays Lacazette injury fears

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says it was not an injury that led to the substitution of Alexandre Lacazette in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Sevilla.

by Omnisport News 31 Jul 2017, 00:22 IST

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette celebrates his first home goal for the club

Alexandre Lacazette did not suffer an injury in Arsenal's Emirates Cup defeat to Sevilla on Sunday, Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

Arsenal's club-record signing Lacazette scored his first goal at Emirates Stadium, turning in a low Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cross to cancel out Joaquin Correa's opener, only for a sensational Steven N'Zonzi strike to give Sevilla a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

The striker was replaced by Alex Iwobi with 12 minutes to play and appeared to be limping as he walked off the pitch, but Wenger played down fears over the France international's fitness.

"Lacazette was okay," Wenger told reporters. "I took him off but not because he was injured. He was one of the few players who had a positive game today.

"It was an encouraging performance from Lacazette. He suffered a bit from the fact when we were a bit flat.

When you've just scored your first goal at the Emirates



@LacazetteAlex pic.twitter.com/taAwZHeDjA — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 30, 2017

"When he was involved he was intelligent, he protected the ball well and he got his goal - overall, it was an encouraging performance.

"Week after week, Lacazette looks to adapt quickly. Overall, I think it will take him one or two months. Scoring goals is about being in the right place when the cross comes in - and Lacazette has that quality."