West Ham hand Premier League chance to son of Hammers favourite Alvin Martin

David Martin has swapped one London club for another

West Ham have signed Millwall goalkeeper David Martin - the son of a Hammers great.

The shot-stopper's father is Alvin Martin, one of West Ham's all-time most popular players having made 596 appearances from 1976-1996, with Martin moving to the London Stadium on a two-year contract.

Martin, 33, said: “Signing for West Ham United is a dream, both for me and my family. I’ve grown up around West Ham and to come to my boyhood club is a dream."

He added on West Ham's website: “I came to games as a kid as one of the supporters in the stands at the Boleyn Ground. I loved watching my dad play, and I’ve continued coming to games throughout my career.

"The fans at West Ham are brilliant and it’s fantastic to be a part of this great club."

Martin faces a battle to win the starting jersey next season, given Lukasz Fabianski and fellow new-signing Roberto appear to be blocking his path.

He said: “I’ve always been an enthusiastic and positive person - I’ll always go into training every day with that attitude to compete with Lukasz (Fabianski) and Roberto."

The Hammers have sold Swiss international Edimilson Fernandes to Bundesliga club Mainz.

The 23-year-old was loaned out to Fiorentina last season, playing in a side that narrowly avoided relegation from Serie A.

Now he heads to Germany to further his career, which began in Switzerland with Sion before he was recruited by West Ham for a reported £5.5million in August 2016.

West Ham announced the sale on their website and said Fernandes, who made 48 senior appearances for the Hammers, had moved permanently for an undisclosed fee.

Fernandes told the Mainz website: "I'm now excited for the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga and to play in front of the Mainz fans."