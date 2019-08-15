×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

What a story – Klopp hails Adrian after Super Cup heroics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
74   //    15 Aug 2019, 04:22 IST
Adrian - Cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian

Jurgen Klopp was delighted for Adrian after the goalkeeper's heroics helped Liverpool win the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea.

Adrian made the only save from Tammy Abraham in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win after the Premier League giants drew 2-2 in Istanbul on Wednesday.

With star goalkeeper Alisson injured, Adrian was making his first start for Liverpool and the Spaniard stepped up – much to the delight of Klopp.

"Adriaaaan! Like Rocky," the Liverpool manager told BT Sport, referencing the famous boxing films starring Sylvester Stallone. "What a story. He kept his nerves together.

"He's loud in the dressing room already. I don't think he's won a lot in his life so it's good for him to win it.

"He made some unbelievable saves, both keepers did, so I'm really happy for him."

Liverpool fell behind to an Olivier Giroud goal before Sadio Mane's brace had them ahead in extra time.

However, Jorginho's 101st-minute spot-kick brought Chelsea level, leading to the penalty shoot-out.

Advertisement

"It was a very difficult game for both teams. It was all about winning it and we did that in the end," Klopp said.

"Nobody in the stadium wanted extra time, it was a killer. I'm not sure about the penalty but who cares now.

"We started well then dropped off. We could talk about football but it's too late now. We had to fight and the boys did."

Tags:
Chelsea Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Premier League 2019-20
17 Aug ARS BUR 05:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
17 Aug SOU LIV 07:30 PM Southampton vs Liverpool
17 Aug NOR NEW 07:30 PM Norwich vs Newcastle
17 Aug EVE WAT 07:30 PM Everton vs Watford
17 Aug BRI WES 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
17 Aug MAN TOT 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Tottenham
La Liga 2019-20
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2019-20
17 Aug BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
17 Aug BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us