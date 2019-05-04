×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why is David de Gea playing for Man United this weekend?

Omnisport
NEWS
News
228   //    04 May 2019, 13:30 IST
David de Gea and Sergio Romero - cropped
Manchester United goalkeepers David de Gea and Sergio Romero

David de Gea is set to see out the season as Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper despite a string of uncharacteristic errors that could cost the club a Champions League berth. 

The Spain international has failed to recapture his best form since struggling at the World Cup in Russia and mistakes have become more frequent as the campaign comes to a close. 

His high-profile blunders against Barcelona and Manchester City were followed by the cheap concession of an equaliser in last weekend's draw with Chelsea, which further damaged United's bid to finish fourth in the Premier League. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to stand by the under-fire 28-year-old but is it a case of the United manager's hands being tied by a lack of alternatives and needing to keep a still-prized asset happy? 

 

Solskjaer's staunch defence of De Gea

"David has all my confidence," the Red Devils boss said ahead of Sunday's trip to Huddersfield Town, referring to De Gea's established body of work as deserving of respect. 

There is no question that United have long relied on the former Atletico Madrid man to bail out a suspect defence and a long history of excellence is his strongest argument against the axe. 

Advertisement

In each of the six seasons prior to 2018-19, De Gea never committed more than one error leading to a goal and avoided such embarrassment all together last term. Such form has made Real Madrid long-standing admirers.

While the floodgates now seemed to have opened, the next two fixtures for Solskjaer's side - the final day features a visit from Cardiff City - are opportune moments for De Gea to claw back some confidence. 

 

Romero injury delays tough decision

Demoting De Gea is an alluring idea when you have a goalkeeper of Sergio Romero's ability and experience sitting on the bench. 

Unfortunately for Solskjaer - or perhaps to the manager's relief - a knee problem will rule Romero out of contention for the trip to John Smith's Stadium, removing a potential selection headache. 

The 32-year-old is an otherwise strong option: his seven Premier League appearances have resulted in six clean sheets and an outstanding 90.91 save percentage, a number far superior to De Gea's 73.43 per cent from an admittedly far larger sample size. 

Solskjaer, it must be noted, declined to entertain the "ifs and buts" of whether Romero would have started against Huddersfield had he been available. 

It will be fascinating to see which way he leans for the season-ending clash against Cardiff if the Argentina international recovers and De Gea produces anything less than a polished performance in West Yorkshire. 

Grant a stopgap solution?

It speaks volumes about Lee Grant's clearly defined role at Old Trafford that, even amid thinning competition, his name barely rated a mention at Solskjaer's pre-match news conference on Friday. 

At 36 years of age and with Premier League experience, the ex-Burnley and Stoke City shot-stopper can mount a reasonable claim to say he deserves a measure of trust. 

Nine clean sheets in 31 appearances for a middling and eventually relegated Potters side is not to be dismissed. 

But Grant was signed as third choice and that is the way it will stay, save for a fleeting EFL Cup cameo that ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat to former club Derby County. 

No matter how far his form dips, De Gea's place is evidently not about to be awarded to his English stablemate. 

The long-term contenders

De Gea has never stayed long out of transfer rumours and a combination of factors have added to the debate about United's long-term plans for the number one shirt. 

Dean Henderson's form on loan at Sheffield United is one of them. 

The England Under-21 international started every match as the Blades sealed promotion from the Championship with a game to spare, conceding a league-low 39 goals in the process. 

Henderson has since suggested he is eager to assist Chris Wilder's side in the Premier League and he is not the only gifted young gloveman on United's books. 

Jose Mourinho once labelled Joel Pereira "the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation" and a series of loan stints, most recently at Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk, have served to ready him for the top level. 

Regardless of whether that pair are prepared to take the next step, neither are in a position to displace a man who looks set, at least for now, to stay comfortably ahead of the crowd. 

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
4 reasons why the time is ripe for Manchester United to sell David de Gea
RELATED STORY
David De Gea - From Manchester United's Dark Knight to The Joker
RELATED STORY
David is unquestionable - Mata defends De Gea after costly error
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why David de Gea deserves more respect than he is getting
RELATED STORY
Is a David De Gea-Thibaut Courtois swap an ideal one for both clubs?
RELATED STORY
3 goalkeepers Manchester United could sign if  David de Gea leaves
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: David De Gea Out!? | Manchester United Fan Rant!
RELATED STORY
Words mean little – De Gea apologetic for disastrous Manchester United performance
RELATED STORY
5 blunders from David de Gea in the past that cost his side the game
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams David de Gea for his 'huge error' against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 37
FT EVE BUR
2 - 0
 Everton vs Burnley
Today AFC TOT 05:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Today WES SOU 07:30 PM West Ham vs Southampton
Today WOL FUL 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham
Today CAR CRY 10:00 PM Cardiff City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW LIV 12:15 AM Newcastle vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE WAT 06:30 PM Chelsea vs Watford
Tomorrow HUD MAN 06:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS BRI 09:00 PM Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
07 May MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us