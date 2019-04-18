×
With Harry Kane all is possible - Pochettino not ruling out return for Spurs striker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
75   //    18 Apr 2019, 19:24 IST
harry kane - cropped
Harry Kane goes off injured for Tottenham

Tottenham are not optimistic Harry Kane will return from injury this season but Mauricio Pochettino insists "all is possible" with the Spurs striker.

Kane suffered ankle ligament damage in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City last week, missing Wednesday's return fixture in which Tottenham progressed on away goals despite a thrilling 4-3 defeat on the night.

He has now begun his rehabilitation but will again be on the sidelines as Spurs visit City in the Premier League this weekend, with Pochettino having previously said Kane could miss the rest of the season with the injury.

However, the Spurs boss did not rule out the possibility of Kane playing again this campaign.

In a news conference on Thursday, Pochettino said: "We are not optimistic but you know Harry Kane and with Harry Kane all is possible.

"We are not going to say he is not going to play again or not. We will assess him day by day."

Tottenham face Ajax in the first leg of their first Champions League semi-final on April 30 before travelling to Amsterdam the following week.

Premier League 2018-19
