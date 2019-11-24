Wolves tie midfield star Moutinho to new deal

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho

Joao Moutinho has signed a new Wolves contract that commits the Portugal international to the club through to 2022.

Moutinho joined Wolves from Monaco in July 2018 for a reported £5million and the 33-year-old has become a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

He was voted Wolves fans' player of the season in May and has maintained his form by recording seven assists in all competitions this term.

Midfielder Moutinho scored a superb free-kick in a win at Bournemouth on Saturday that lifted Nuno's men to fifth in the Premier League.

Joao Moutinho has signed a new deal with Wolves that will keep him at Molineux until 2022! #Joao2022 pic.twitter.com/9SGv9Fxf5Z — Wolves (@Wolves) November 23, 2019

"It was a very easy decision because I feel very good here," Moutinho told Wolves' official club website. "It's a big club that wants to do something good and I want to do my best to help.

"We did a great job last season and this season we'll try to do better. That's what we’re going to do and I'm going to try 100 per cent to help the club to improve.

"I feel very good. We won today, a very important win, and I signed a new contract. I'm very happy to help the team today and I hope to help the new for the new two, three years."