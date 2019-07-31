×
Women's World Cup expands to 32 teams

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    31 Jul 2019, 23:56 IST
USA World Cup win - cropped
USA players lift the Women's World Cup

The Women's World Cup will expand from 24 teams to 32 beginning with the next tournament in 2023, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

The FIFA Council unanimously approved the proposal to increase the field by eight teams, which Gianni Infantino said was in response to the "astounding success" of the 2019 edition.

Infantino said: "[The World Cup in France] made it very clear that this is the time to keep the momentum going and take concrete steps to foster the growth of women's football. I am glad to see this proposal - the first of several - becoming a reality."

As the bidding process for the 2023 tournament has already started, the FIFA Council decided not to wait until its next scheduled meeting in Shanghai in October to make the decision.

The timeline set forth in Wednesday's announcement said existing bidders must reconfirm their interest in hosting, while any other eligible member associations can now express interest too.

Bid submissions are due by December, an evaluation report will be made by April 2020 and the appointment of the host or hosts is expected the following month.

"The expansion reaches far beyond the eight additional participating teams; it means that, from now on, dozens more member associations will organise their women's football programme knowing they have a realistic chance of qualifying," Infantino said.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup is the most powerful trigger for the professionalisation of the women's game, but it comes but once every four years and is only the top of a much greater pyramid.

"In the meantime, we all have a duty to do the groundwork and strengthen women's football development infrastructure across all confederations."

The nine parties interested in hosting are Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and a joint bid from South Korea and North Korea.

