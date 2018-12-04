×
World Cup over Ballon d'Or for disappointed Griezmann

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    04 Dec 2018, 07:35 IST
Griezmann-cropped
Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann expressed his disappointment but put the World Cup ahead of the Ballon d'Or after the Atletico Madrid and France star missed out on the coveted individual award to Luka Modric.

Griezmann helped France to 2018 World Cup glory in Russia, while he also enjoyed a triumphant Europa League campaign with Atletico but the 27-year-old finished third behind Modric on Monday.

Real Madrid midfielder and Croatia captain Modric ended Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's decade-long dominance in Paris.

Griezmann has spoken openly about his Ballon d'Or ambitions and reflecting post-ceremony, the forward told reporters: "I am very happy with my year 2018.

"I won the Europa League, I won the Super Cup and the World Cup so it's a great year. A little disappointed [to miss out on the Ballon d'Or] but it was a big night to celebrate the winners so I had to be there."

When asked if he will ever claim the Ballon d'Or, Griezmann responded: "I think if I keep working the way I am, why not?

"But I'm on the right track, I've claimed two podiums so we have to keep going like this."

Pressed on choosing between the Ballon d'Or and World Cup, Griezmann said: "The World Cup!"

Modric became the first Croatian to win the Ballon d'Or after helping Croatia reach the World Cup final and Madrid secure a third successive Champions League trophy.

"It's earned," Griezmann added. "He had a great season. He won the Champions League."

