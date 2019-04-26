×
You can't criticise a goalkeeper for one game – Pickford defends under-fire De Gea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
61   //    26 Apr 2019, 15:56 IST
de gea-cropped
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Everton's Jordan Pickford has leapt to the defence of under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, adamant that recent criticism of the Spaniard has been over the top.

De Gea is enduring arguably his worst season since his first at United, with the Spain international guilty of several errors that would have previously been considered uncharacteristic.

He was culpable in the 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in the Champions League, allowing a Lionel Messi shot to squirm underneath him, while many pointed the finger at him for failing to keep Leroy Sane's effort out in Wednesday's derby loss to Manchester City.

De Gea's future is in doubt, with his contract up in just over a year and negotiations over an extension said to have stalled, while some have suggested it is time United finally let him leave.

But Pickford, who was in goal for Everton's recent 4-0 hammering of United, is convinced De Gea remains one of the world's best.

"Everyone will have those games," the England international told Sky Sports. "I think he is one of the top goalkeepers in the world and I think he's incredible.

"It's great to watch him as well when he's on TV and you just watch how good he is, and from a young age how he's developed, it's incredible.

"You can't criticise a goalkeeper for one game. I think it just shows how good he's been all season again."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
