×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Young promises United response in Manchester derby

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    22 Apr 2019, 13:38 IST
ashley young - cropped
Manchester United's Ashley Young

Ashley Young has promised Manchester United will deliver a response when they try to put a dent in Manchester City's Premier League title hopes this week.

United produced their worst performance of the season in a crushing 4-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side having now lost six of their past eight games in all competitions.

They are two points outside the top four with four league games to go, but Wednesday's game at Old Trafford offers United the chance to hurt City's chances of defending their title while boosting their Champions League hopes.

Solskjaer and goalkeeper David de Gea apologised to United's supporters for the substandard display at Goodison Park – their fifth straight away defeat in all competitions – and Young followed suit as he vowed to make amends against City.

"We've just got to apologise to the fans and we've got a tough one coming up on Wednesday with the Manchester derby," Young told MUTV.

"We know how important that's going to be. If you can't get yourselves up for the Manchester derby, there's something wrong.

"I've got confidence that we're going to be ready for Wednesday. It's a disappointing day today [Sunday] but we've got to dust ourselves down fairly quickly and go again this week."

United host Chelsea next Sunday before their last two matches of the season against teams in the bottom three of the Premier League, away to already relegated Huddersfield Town and at home to Solskjaer's old side Cardiff City on the last day.

Advertisement

"It's four games, it's four winnable games," Young added. "If you'd said in October we would be in this position, we'd have taken it, but a club like Manchester United, we should be looking much further up the table.

"We've got four games left, we've got four wins to get. It's going to be tough but I'm sure we can do it. We were 4-0 down and [the fans] were still singing. They've been fantastic, and we've got to go and put a performance in on Wednesday."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
We cannot influence Manchester derby, neither can United – Klopp trolls Solskjaer's men
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester derby goalscorers of all-time 
RELATED STORY
10 memorable Manchester derby moments
RELATED STORY
Manchester derby: United v City at Old Trafford set for April 24
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Manchester Derbies of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
The Rashford vs Jesus debate - Who is the best young striker in Manchester?
RELATED STORY
5 players who have thrived in Manchester derbies
RELATED STORY
Why Mourinho and Manchester United need each other
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us