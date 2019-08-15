×
Zaniolo commits to Roma with new five-year deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    15 Aug 2019, 01:10 IST
Nicolo Zaniolo - cropped
Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo

Sought-after midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has signed a new long-term contract with Roma.

The 20-year-old, who made a big impression in his first campaign at Stadio Olimpico, has put pen to paper on a deal through to June 2024.

He joined Roma as part of a swap deal that saw Radja Nainggolan head the opposite way to Inter last year and made 36 appearances last season, scoring six times.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich were among the clubs linked with the twice-capped Italy international, but he has committed his future to Roma.

Zaniolo, who arrived in Rome without a Serie A appearance to his name, told his side's official website: "A year ago it was an easy decision to choose Roma, and today it is even easier – after a season that helped me fall in love with this team and this city.

"I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to tie myself even closer to these colours – it is exactly what I wanted."

News of a new deal for Zaniolo is a major boost for Roma ahead of their Serie A opener against Genoa on August 25.

Ligue 1
