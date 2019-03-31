×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zidane picks son Luca for Madrid-Huesca

Omnisport
NEWS
News
314   //    31 Mar 2019, 23:16 IST
Luca Zidane
Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of head coach Zinedine

Luca Zidane will make his second LaLiga start after being selected by father Zinedine for Real Madrid's home game against Huesca on Sunday.

Keylor Navas started the first game of Zidane's second spell in charge, a 2-0 win at home to Celta Vigo, before the international break.

But the French head coach has signalled he intends to give chances to squad players for the rest of the campaign, with Madrid 15 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Navas' rival for the gloves, Thibaut Courtois, is ruled out due to tendonitis in his right thigh, meaning 20-year-old Luca Zidane makes his first appearance in the league this season.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal will all miss out against Huesca, who are seven points adrift of safety in their maiden LaLiga campaign.

Brahim Diaz will therefore get his maiden top-flight start, with Marcos Llorente included alongside Dani Ceballos, and Casemiro only on the bench while Isco and Gareth Bale start.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
'I was struggling at school' Zidane opens up about his early days
RELATED STORY
'He makes decisions with his heart': Zidane's son happy to see father's Real Madrid return
RELATED STORY
Transfer News - Zidane wants Sadio Mané at Real Madrid, Juventus eyeing a move for Eriksen & Memphis Depay attracting interest from Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Modric, Kroos and Varane to miss Madrid-Huesca clash
RELATED STORY
Latest Transfer News - Zidane Wants Fekir at Real Madrid, PSG back in for Eriksen, Barca looking to seal Jovic deal and more...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane targets Premier League star for £100 million
RELATED STORY
Zidane never left Madrid, says Casemiro
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid under Zidane:  Real Madrid Potential Lineup under Zinedine Zidane Next Season!
RELATED STORY
How Real Madrid are going to shape under Zidane?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us