Arjun Sharma secures breakthrough win with one-shot triumph

Jaipur, Jun 28 (PTI) Arjun Sharma of Greater Noida secured his breakthrough win with a one-shot triumph at the PGTI Feeder Tour event played at the Rambagh Golf Club here today.

Sharma (66-67-69), the overnight leader by one shot, kept his composure to nail a decisive 10-foot birdie putt on the last hole to record a wire-to-wire victory in spectacular fashion.

The 25-year-old Sharma, who hails from the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida, totalled eight-under-202 for the week as a result of his final round of one-under-69.

Bikramjit Singh Sandhu (66-71-66) registered the day's best score of four-under-66 to claim his second runner-up finish of the season at seven-under-203.

Sharma, who also had a top-10 at last week's Feeder Tour event in Karnal, has now climbed from 15th to fifth position in the PGTI Feeder Tour Order of Merit.

Sharma said, It's great to have my first win after enduring a particularly tough 2017 season on the PGTI. My driving and putting were the highlights of my performance this week.

The plan today was to focus on one shot at a time but I must admit that I felt the pressure on the last five to six holes as my playing partners Pawan Verma and Chandarjeet Yadav were playing quite well at that stage.

The fact that Bikramjit was tied for the lead with me only came to my knowledge after I had completed the 17th hole. I then knew that I had to go for a birdie on the 18th. On the final putt, I just told myself to stroke it like I had done all week."

Delhi's Pawan Verma (69) clinched third place at six-under-204 while Chandarjeet Yadav (71) of Panchkula finished a further shot behind in fourth.

Ashbeer Saini, the winner of last week's event in Karnal, took a share of fifth along with Lucknow's Manoj Kumar at three-under-207.

Gurugram-based Dhruv Sheoran, the winner of the season's first two events, finished in tied seventh at one-under-209 along with Jaipur's Hemendra Choudhary and Jalandhar's Victor Hans.

At the end of the fourth event of the season, Dhruv Sheoran continues to lead the money list with season's earnings of Rs. 2,28,627. Pawan Verma is placed a close second with earnings of Rs. 2,27,947