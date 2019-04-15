×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

It's something I'll never forget – Woods on Masters glory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    15 Apr 2019, 06:22 IST
TigerWoods-cropped
Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods said winning a drought-ending Masters title is something he will never forget.

American star Woods ended his 11-year wait for a major title by claiming a one-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday.

Not since 2008 had Woods finished at the top of a major leaderboard but that changed at Augusta, where the 43-year-old carded a two-under-par to reign supreme.

Woods revelled in his 15th major crown via Twitter, writing: "I can't thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support.

"Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable."

Woods' career has been side-tracked by injuries and off-the-course issues, but the veteran – who earned his fifth Masters jacket – completed a memorable comeback on Sunday.

"I had serious doubts after what transpired a couple years ago. I could barely walk. I couldn't sit, couldn't lay down. I really couldn't do much of anything," Woods afterwards in his news conference.

"Luckily, I had the procedure on my back, which gave me a chance at having a normal life. But then all of a sudden, I realised I could actually swing a golf club again.

Advertisement

"I felt if I could somehow piece this together that I still had the hands to do it. The body's not the same as it was a long time ago, but I still have good hands."

Woods embraced his family in an emotional moment after his long-awaited victory.

"This has meant so much to me and my family, this tournament, and to have everyone here, it's something I'll never, ever forget," Woods said. “I think the kids are starting to understand how much this game means to me, and some of the things I've done in the game. Prior to my comeback, they only knew that golf caused me a lot of pain.

"I've had the procedure where that's no longer the case and I can do this again. So, you know, we're creating new memories for them, and it's just very special."

Omnisport
NEWS
Remembering Tiger Woods' incredible first Masters triumph
RELATED STORY
The Tiger Slam, Masters magic and emotion at Hoylake - Woods' greatest moments
RELATED STORY
WATCH: The putt that sealed Tiger Woods' Masters win
RELATED STORY
Woods short on advice for Thomas ahead of Masters
RELATED STORY
Woods, McIlroy have Masters on mind for different reasons
RELATED STORY
Wonderful Woods completes stunning comeback with fifth Masters title
RELATED STORY
Woods starts with 70 as Rahm, Scott share Masters lead
RELATED STORY
Woods: I was determined to win for my kids at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Tiger set for 4am alarm with Masters glory up for grabs
RELATED STORY
Debate: Can Tiger Woods overhaul Jack Nicklaus' major record?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us