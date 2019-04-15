It's something I'll never forget – Woods on Masters glory

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods said winning a drought-ending Masters title is something he will never forget.

American star Woods ended his 11-year wait for a major title by claiming a one-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday.

Not since 2008 had Woods finished at the top of a major leaderboard but that changed at Augusta, where the 43-year-old carded a two-under-par to reign supreme.

Woods revelled in his 15th major crown via Twitter, writing: "I can't thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support.

"Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable."

Woods' career has been side-tracked by injuries and off-the-course issues, but the veteran – who earned his fifth Masters jacket – completed a memorable comeback on Sunday.

"I had serious doubts after what transpired a couple years ago. I could barely walk. I couldn't sit, couldn't lay down. I really couldn't do much of anything," Woods afterwards in his news conference.

"Luckily, I had the procedure on my back, which gave me a chance at having a normal life. But then all of a sudden, I realised I could actually swing a golf club again.

"I felt if I could somehow piece this together that I still had the hands to do it. The body's not the same as it was a long time ago, but I still have good hands."

Woods embraced his family in an emotional moment after his long-awaited victory.

"This has meant so much to me and my family, this tournament, and to have everyone here, it's something I'll never, ever forget," Woods said. “I think the kids are starting to understand how much this game means to me, and some of the things I've done in the game. Prior to my comeback, they only knew that golf caused me a lot of pain.

"I've had the procedure where that's no longer the case and I can do this again. So, you know, we're creating new memories for them, and it's just very special."