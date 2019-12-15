×
Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods breaks record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15 Dec 2019, 08:08 IST
Tiger-cropped
Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods broke the record for the most matches won in Presidents Cup history on Sunday.

United States playing captain Woods outclassed International opponent Abraham Ancer 3 and 2 in the deciding singles session for his 27th victory.

American superstar Woods equalled Phil Mickelson's all-time record in Friday's foursomes at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where he has remained perfect this week with three wins.

Woods - a 15-time major winner - has put defending champions the USA on track for an eighth consecutive Presidents Cup title.

