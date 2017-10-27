Rayhan, 3 other Indians make cut in Asian Amateur golf

by PTI 27 Oct 2017, 17:23 IST

Wellington, Oct 27 (PTI) Dubai-based Indian teenager Rayhan Thomas faltered on the second nine after a superb start on the second day of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships golf tournament.

The 17-year-old Thomas looked like making amends for his first round of 73 as he was four-under through seven holes, at which stage he was in line to move into top 10 at the Royal Wellington Golf Course here.

But on the second nine, which was the front section of the course, Thomas ran into a crippling triple bogey on par-5 and that took away the momentum as he also bogeyed the sixth for the second day running and ended with a 71.

Thomas, who recently featured for the international team at the junior Ryder Cup, is two-over 144 for two rounds. He was tied 22nd.

Other Indians making the 36-hole cut were Priyanshu Singh, who is studying in the US, with rounds of 74 and 72 in tied 39th place. Also making the cut were Yuvraj Sandhu (73- 75) and Yashas Chandra (73-75). They were both tied 59th and made the cut on the line.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul (75-74) and Sunit Chowrasia (75-78) missed the cut.

Thomas, the highest world ranked Indian amateur, is however nine shots behind the leader, Australia's Min Woo Lee, the younger brother of LPGA star Minjee Lee.

Min holed a 60-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole of Royal Wellington Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over China's Lin Yuxin after the second round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Lin, 17, had earlier eagled his last hole, the ninth, to card a four-under-par 67 and post the clubhouse lead, but the 19-year-old Lee leapfrogged him late to record a 68 and move to seven-under.

First-round leader Australian Shae Wools-Cobb (74) -- Lee's roommate for the week -- is at five-under, two shots ahead of New Zealand's Nick Voke (72) and Kerry Mountcastle (70), China's Andy Zhang (70), Japan's Sean Maruyama (72) and Lloyd Jefferson Go (72) of the Philippines.

The cut fell at six-over-par, with 62 players advancing to the weekend