Snedeker: Even my kids were rooting for Tiger!

Omnisport // 29 Mar 2019, 02:50 IST

Brandt Snedeker and Tiger Woods

Brandt Snedeker conceded his victory over Tiger Woods in the second round of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will have upset a lot of the Austin crowd, including his own children.

Snedeker went into round two of the group stage with half a point after his opening day against Patrick Cantlay, meaning beating Woods was imperative if he wants to progress.

Woods – who enjoyed a 3 and 1 win over Aaron Wise on Wednesday – was always up against it as Snedeker moved 2up after seven holes.

He halved that deficit but was unable to complete the comeback as Snedeker sealed the win on the penultimate hole.

It leaves both men in with a chase of making the weekend, although the 38-year-old acknowledged not everyone in his family were pleased to see him triumph.

"They [the fans] were all pulling for Tiger," Snedeker told the Golf Channel. "I don't blame them, I am too 100 per cent of the time, except for today.

"To be honest I think my own kids were rooting for him over me!"

Woods will face Cantlay in round three, while Snedeker meets Wise.