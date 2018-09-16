Stanford finally wins first major at Evian Championship
Angela Stanford won her maiden major at the age of 40 as Amy Olson's double-bogey at the last handed her fellow American victory at the Evian Championship.
The Texan started Sunday five shots adrift of 54-hole leader Olson at the Evian Resort Golf Club but finished with a three-under score of 68 to apply the pressure on the later starters.
Olson, also chasing her first major, held a one-stroke advantage on the last but she pushed her tee shot into the rough and failed to find the fairway with her next effort, leading to a costly six.
Mo Martin and Sei-young Kim would have forced a play-off with Stanford had they birdied the 18th but both could only manage pars.
Stanford had experienced an eventful finish to her round having followed an eagle at the par-five 15th with a double-bogey at the next.
Crucially, she picked up a shot at the 17th and nearly birdied the last too, not that it mattered in the end.
.@Angela_Stanford is our new #evianchamp winner, you did it.— Evian Championship (@EvianChamp) September 16, 2018
Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/HEPbCefezy
Stanford, who revealed in June that her mother was fighting cancer, was in tears when Olson missed her bogey putt to confirm she was a major champion.
Asked about her mother, Stanford told the Golf Channel: "I'm glad she got to see it.
"She might be the first to drink out of the trophy!"