Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stanford finally wins first major at Evian Championship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    16 Sep 2018, 20:44 IST
Angela Stanford - cropped
American golfer Angela Stanford

Angela Stanford won her maiden major at the age of 40 as Amy Olson's double-bogey at the last handed her fellow American victory at the Evian Championship.

The Texan started Sunday five shots adrift of 54-hole leader Olson at the Evian Resort Golf Club but finished with a three-under score of 68 to apply the pressure on the later starters.

Olson, also chasing her first major, held a one-stroke advantage on the last but she pushed her tee shot into the rough and failed to find the fairway with her next effort, leading to a costly six.

Mo Martin and Sei-young Kim would have forced a play-off with Stanford had they birdied the 18th but both could only manage pars.

Stanford had experienced an eventful finish to her round having followed an eagle at the par-five 15th with a double-bogey at the next.

Crucially, she picked up a shot at the 17th and nearly birdied the last too, not that it mattered in the end.

Stanford, who revealed in June that her mother was fighting cancer, was in tears when Olson missed her bogey putt to confirm she was a major champion.

Asked about her mother, Stanford told the Golf Channel: "I'm glad she got to see it.

"She might be the first to drink out of the trophy!"

Omnisport
NEWS
Angela Stanford wins at Evian for 1st career major title
RELATED STORY
Flawless Olson takes two-shot Evian lead
RELATED STORY
Olson takes 2-shot lead after 3rd round of Evian major
RELATED STORY
Ciganda and Torres storm to Evian lead
RELATED STORY
Evian bids farewell to September, and hopefully its weather
RELATED STORY
Martin in four-way tie for Evian lead
RELATED STORY
Hall wins first major at Women's Open
RELATED STORY
AP Interview: Bjorn excited to see Tiger Woods in Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us