Eagles QB Foles says he never turned down potential Browns trade

Nick Foles said he did not decline a trade to the Cleveland Browns, who reportedly wanted the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 09:14 IST
14

Foles-Nick-USNews-052918-ftr-getty
Nick Foles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and NFL Super Bowl winner Nick Foles did not know his name was involved in a potential trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns reportedly offered Super Bowl champions the Eagles the 2018 NFL Draft's 35th overall pick in exchange for Foles.

Philadelphia reportedly decided to decline the trade after Foles told the Eagles he would rather stay.

However, Foles said that discussion never happened.

"I haven't turned down anything," Foles told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "The first time I've heard about it was when I got text messages asking if it was true…At the end of it, I'm just a player. I don't decide anything."

Foles stepped in as the Eagles' starter last season after Carson Wentz tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in mid-December.

He threw for 971 yards and six touchdowns in the playoffs.

Philadelphia ended the season with a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots as Foles earned MVP honours after tallying three touchdowns and 373 passing yards.

The Browns traded for former Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor after the Eagles reportedly rejected the Foles deal. 

Cleveland then selected Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns drafted Georgia running back Nick Chubb with the pick that was included in the potential trade for Foles.

 

