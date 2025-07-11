5 big reasons to play GTA Online this week (July 11-16, 2025)

Rockstar Games drops a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday, putting up several bonuses, discounts, and deals up for grabs. Not all weeks are as exciting, but the current one has some really interesting offerings that players should certainly take advantage of before they are gone. For those wondering, this week's bonuses last through July 16, 2025.

Ad

With that said, let's take a look at five big reasons to play GTA Online this week.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 big reasons to play GTA Online this week on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (July 11-16, 2025)

1) Weed Farm bonuses

Ad

Trending

The Weed Farm is a great business to grind this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Weed Farm is usually a decent money-maker. However, it can potentially generate a lot more for next couple of days as Rockstar Games has doubled its production rate this week. This cuts down the regular waiting period by half, allowing you to complete more Sell Missions and essentially generate more money in a given period.

Ad

It is also worth noting that all Weed Farm properties are off by 30% through July 16, 2025. So if you haven't tapped into this business so far, now is a great time to jump in.

2) Twice the usual rewards for a new business

Smoke on the Water dispensary (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Smoke on the Water dispensary was made purchasable recently with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. It can be bought after purchasing the Hands On Car Wash, and completing its Money Laundering missions this week will hand out twice the usual rewards.

Ad

Since this business is only a few weeks old at this point, earning bonuses by playing brand new content should feel refreshing. Additionally, owning Smoke on the Water increases the value of a player's Weed Farm, so the combination of these two businesses can be highly profitable in GTA Online this week.

3) Heavy discount on a powerful weapon

The Railgun (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Railgun is one of the deadliest weapons that one can wield in Los Santos. It's like a shotgun that shoots explosive rounds, and it's lethal against NPCs, other players, and unarmored vehicles. Naturally, it has a high price tag; for those wondering, it's $730,000.

Ad

That being said, the current GTA Online weekly update has discounted it by 40% at the Gun Van. The Railgun is sold only here, and since the Gun Van's catalog keeps changing every week, it would be wise to take advantage of this temporary price reduction as quickly as possible.

Read more: 5 things to avoid in GTA Online this week (July 10-17)

4) Chance to win a free Imani Tech vehicle

Ad

Imani Tech vehicles can be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, which stops guided missiles from locking onto the target. This is a highly useful tech, especially for those who play in Public sessions.

These vehicles are not cheap, but one of them, the Bravado Greenwood, can be obtained for free this week if you who manage to win it as the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle. This Muscle Car can also be equipped with Armor Plating (which provides explosive resistance), so now is a good time to try and nab it free of cost.

Ad

5) Heavy discount on another Imani Tech vehicle

Canis Terminus (Image via Rockstar Games)

If it seems like winning the GTA Online Podium Vehicle is tough, you can buy another Imani Tech vehicle (also Armor Plating-compatible) this week at a reduced price. The vehicle in question is the Canis Terminus, an off-roader added back in March 2024.

Ad

It has a pretty good top speed as well (once fitted with all standard modifications). Moreover, Rockstar has discounted its standard $1,877,500 price tag by 40% on Southern San Andreas Super Autos through July 16, 2025.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More