5 reasons to own Grotti Bestia GTS in GTA Online in 2024

The Grotti Bestia GTS is a rather underrated Sports car in GTA Online that deserves more attention from both Rockstar Games as well as the player base. While it has been quite a while since the car was added to the online multiplayer mode, it still manages to beat quite a few new entries to the roster by a margin. This is just one of the many reasons why players should own this vehicle in 2024.

That said, with a wide variety of available options, it can be difficult to pick a car that was released back in 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. This is especially true for beginners who have inadequate knowledge of the game and limited funds.

So, this article will shed more light on the features and advantages of owning the Grotti Bestia GTS in GTA Online.

5 reasons why the Grotti Bestia GTS is still a great choice in GTA Online

1) It's a Ferrari

While there are some amazing Ferrari-inspired cars in GTA Online, not every one of them manages to capture the design and vibe of the original vehicle. That said, the Grotti Bestia GTS is a great replica of the original Ferrari FF with some features inspired by the GTC4Lusso.

This makes Bestia GTS an amazing pick for anyone looking to own a Ferrari in GTA Online. One should also get this vehicle if they're building a Ferrari-inspired garage in the online multiplayer mode as well.

2) It's comparatively cheap

While most players like to wait for their favorite cars to appear in one of the GTA Online weekly update rotations before purchasing them on sale, the Grotti Bestia GTS is already quite an affordable option in the game.

The car comes with a price tag of $610,000 which is quite cheap considering it is a Sports car in GTA Online and is inspired by Ferrari. It also offers decent performance which makes it one of the best options for new players. So, anyone looking for a good ride without having to spend too much cash can go with this car.

3) It's decently fast

While the Grotti Bestia GTS is not the fastest car in GTA Online by any means, it is still a decently quick vehicle with a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) which is enough for certain races and tracks.

This speed is thanks to its twin-cam 4-cylinder engine combined with a 6-speed gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. This allows it to gain quick acceleration and maintain the top speed rather easily. New players who aren't familiar with the handling of vehicles in the game can also drive this car with ease.

4) It's the Prize Ride this week

The ongoing weekly update is offering the Grotti Bestia GTS as the GTA Online Prize Ride making it quite worth obtaining in the game. This means you can own this car after completing the LS Car Meet Prize Ride requirements. These are often quite simple and can be done by beginners as well.

So, anyone who is decent in races and can handle themselves around the players has a chance of winning the car for free after completing the Prize Ride challenges. This is a wonderful time to own the Grotti Bestia GTS since you won't have to spend a penny if you win it here this week.

5) It feels great to ride

Apart from performance, appearance, and top speed, the Grotti Bestia GTS also offers a comfortable ride. This is mainly because it doesn't tend to spin out of control or give too much resistance when turning or tackling corners in the game.

This makes it an excellent choice for completing missions, going out for a normal leisure cruise across the town, or for daily use in GTA Online. On top of that, the car also has a decent number of customization options that one can tweak to change the looks of the vehicle according to their taste.

