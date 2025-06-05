The GTA Online summer update 2025 is expected to come out later this month. Just as the case has been with the last few updates, fans are hoping that this one finally marks the debut of Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode protagonist, Michael De Santa, in the online multiplayer. Rockstar Games' 2013 title featured three lead characters, two of whom have already appeared in the multiplayer. Trevor Philips's appearance came via his Contact Missions as well as the Series A Funding Heist, and Franklin Clinton appeared in the multiplayer as part of the Celebrity Solutions Agency business.

However, Michael De Santa, arguably the most popular of the trio, is surprisingly yet to be seen in Grand Theft Auto Online. While there is no confirmation about the next potential DLC featuring him, here are five reasons why the GTA Online summer update 2025 could be a Michael DLC.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons why GTA Online summer update 2025 could be a Michael DLC

1) It would likely be one of the last few GTA Online DLCs before GTA 6

Jason Duval (right) and Lucia Caminos (left) are Grand Theft Auto 6's two lead characters (Images via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games usually releases two major updates per year, one in the summer in June or July, and the other in winter in December. If one arrives later this month, then it would likely be the second-to-last major update before GTA 6 releases in May 2026.

Considering this possibility, a DLC focused around Michael De Santa would arguably be the best way to send off the GTA 5 Online era.

2) The fans want it

Expand Tweet

Fans have been clamoring for a Michael De Santa DLC for as long as one can remember. Every time there are murmurs of a new major update for GTA Online, a big section of the Grand Theft Auto fanbase hopes it features the beloved character in some capacity.

Considering the popular demand and the timing of this potential summer update against the GTA 6 release date, Michael finally debuting in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer doesn't seem unrealistic.

Check out: New GTA Online Summer Update could release on June 17, 2025, suspect fans

3) Possible teaser?

Expand Tweet

Michael's actor, Ned Luke, is pretty active on social media and often interacts with the Grand Theft Auto community. He recently tweeted a picture from a plane with this caption:

"Heading to Los Santos…errr…Los Angeles for a week. Got some stuff to do."

At first glance, this seems to be just a joke/reference to Los Santos (GTA 5's setting) being inspired by Los Angeles. However, some fans suspect that it might be a hint at the next GTA Online summer update being a Michael DLC.

Check out: 5 things we expect to see in GTA Online Summer Update 2025

4) Many other characters have returned in the last few DLCs

Maude Eccles from GTA 5 story mode in the 2024 GTA Online Summer Update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Quite a few characters from Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode have appeared in the last few DLCs. For example, Maude Eccles appeared in the 2024 GTA Online summer update (Bottom Dollar Bounties), Michael's son, Jimmy, cameoed in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid campaign, and even Yusuf Amir from GTA 4: The Ballad Of Gay Tony appeared in The Chop Shop.

As already mentioned, Michael's peers, Trevor and Franklin, have already appeared in the multiplayer. Therefore, it wouldn't exactly be surprising if the next GTA Online DLC finally featured him.

5) It would be a great way to make Grand Theft Auto Online exciting again

Grand Theft Auto 5 is still doing well in terms of sales, and it was recently revealed that the game has sold more than a whopping 215 million units. However, while its multiplayer version, GTA Online, has played a big role in its success, it seems that long-term players might now be losing interest. Furthermore, the last few DLCs have also not been particularly remarkable.

Considering these factors, Rockstar Games could very likely rope Michael in for a potential GTA Online summer update in 2025 to make things exciting again.

