5 things to avoid in GTA Online this time (June 5 to 16)

New discounts, bonuses, as well as other offers are available in GTA Online with the release of the latest weekly update. Players can save quite a bit of cash by being aware of them, and going for the very best deals. Yes, there are a lot of ways to make money in the multiplayer, but spending wisely is a good approach in the long-run.
For those interested, this article will list five things to avoid in GTA Online for the next few days, starting from today, June 5, all the way through June 16, 2025.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Buying Karin Futo GTX and 4 other things players should avoid in GTA Online this time (June 5-16, 2025)
1) Buying the Obey Tailgater S
The Obey Tailgater S is a sleek looking sedan, likely based on the Audi RS3. On usual days, it costs $1,495,000, or $1,121,250 if players unlock its Trade Price. That said, Rockstar Games has discounted it by 40% as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.
Unfortunately, that would still be too much based on what the car offers in return, which is pretty average performance, and no compatibility with upgrades like HSW, Imani Tech, or Armor Plating. There is visual customizability, but you would be paying even more for those parts, so those on a budget can steer clear of this vehicle.
2) Buying an Arcade as a solo player
The Arcade is one of the many GTA 5 Online businesses, and is needed to setup the Diamond Casino Heist. Its properties have been discounted by 30% under the current weekly update, which makes right now a good time to get one if interested in playing the heist.
However, solo players should avoid buying this property as the Diamond Casino Heist needs a minimum of two players. Apart from it, the Arcade doesn't pay much on the business front either.
Check out: How to start The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA 5 Online
3) Buying the Karin Futo GTX
The Karin Futo GTX is a great drift car, and has been so for quite a while. It is highly customizable too, and costs $1,590,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos with a $1,192,500 Trade Price. It is a popular ride among players, but one should avoid purchasing it at the moment.
That's because through June 16, 2025, Karin Futo GTX will be the GTA Online Podium Vehicle, which means players have a chance to obtain it absolutely free of cost until then.
4) Buying the Widowmaker from the Agency Armory (GTA+ users)
The Widowmaker is a laser beam variant of the minigun. The weapon is just as destructive and can be fun to use for those fond of the game's sci-fi elements. It can usually be bought from the Celebrity Solutions Agency's Armory, but players subscribed to GTA+ should avoid doing that.
Instead, they should find out the Gun Van's location (which changes every day), and buy it from there, availing a 40% discount as long as this weekly update lasts.
Also check: GTA Online Vehicle Cargo Sell missions
5) Buying the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8
The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 is yet another variant of the classic Imponte Ruiner. The car's design seems to be based on the fourth-generation Pontiac Trans Am, it has a decent top speed, high visual customizability, and costs $1,320,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
The reason why players should avoid buying the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 through June 16, 2025, is that it can be obtained for free until then as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. All one needs to do is finish within the top three in LS Car Meet Series races for three continuous days.
Check out our other related content:
- GTA Online Casino Story Missions
- GTA Online Casino Work Missions
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- GTA Online Featured Series
- New Community Series
- GTA 5 Hotring Circuit Races
- GTA Online Issi Classic Races
- Next GTA Online DLC
- Nintendo Switch 2 finally released with a compatible GTA game