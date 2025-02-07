5 things to avoid in GTA Online this week (February 7-12, 2025)

Rockstar Games drops a weekly update for GTA Online, usually every Thursday, increasing payouts of certain jobs and discounting some items on a time-limited basis. Both perks are often very useful, as players, especially those on a tight budget, get an opportunity to make extra cash and save some through the discounts. However, not all items on offer are worth investing in, even if they seem inexpensive.

This mostly has to do with their utility, which essentially holds them back from being a value-for-money deal. So, in this article, we will look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Progen Itali GTB and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (February 7-12, 2025)

1) Compact EMP Launcher

Compact EMP Launcher on sale in the Gun Van (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Compact EMP Launcher is an interesting weapon in theory since it can shut down any vehicle temporarily on impact. That said, it leaves a lot to be desired in practice. One issue pertains to accuracy, as the EMP projectiles' trajectory makes it difficult to hit mobile targets.

Additionally, in any scenario where players are being chased, rather than slowing down the pursuers for just a few seconds, one would be better off getting rid of them permanently through explosives. The Compact EMP Launcher may be useful in some situations but is incredibly expensive at $525,000. It is up for sale in the GTA Online Gun Van this week at a 30% discount, but even then is not worth getting.

2) Lampadati Komoda

Lampadati Komoda is a four-seater sports car capable of hitting an impressive top speed of 123.50 mph (as per popular YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests) when completely upgraded. The vehicle also boasts good looks, likely based on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Komoda costs $1,700,000 on Legendary Motorsport and has an unlockable Trade Price of $1,275,000 too. However, players should avoid buying it this week. They have time till February 12, 2025, to get it for free as the currently active GTA Online weekly update has made it Diamond Casino's Podium Vehicle.

3) Progen Itali GTB

Progen Itali GTB is a super car, likely an amalgamation of McLaren 570S and P14, which can go as fast as 125.25 mph after being upgraded completely. It can be bought from Benny's Original Motor Works' website for $1,189,000, which is quite a good deal considering its attributes.

Nevertheless, players should avoid paying for the car this week, as they can get this one for free as well. Through February 12, Progen Itali GTB will be obtainable as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride.

4) Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Vulcar Nebula Turbo promotional art (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vulcar Nebula Turbo is one of GTA Online's sports classic cars, and its standard price of $797,000 has been discounted by 30% this week. Unfortunately, its performance (only a 102.50 mph top speed post full upgrade), and relatively poor handling are a letdown.

It is compatible with Drift Tuning, which makes it eligible for GTA 5 Online Drift Races. However, considering the attributes, cost, and money players will spend on upgrades, Vulcar Nebula Turbo doesn't seem worth getting, particularly for players who only want the best deals.

5) JoBuilt Mammatus

JoBuilt Mammatus (Image via Rockstar Games)

JoBuilt Mammatus is an aircraft that has been a part of GTA Online since launch. It seems to be inspired by the Cessna 172 Skyhawk, and its standard $300,000 price tag has been discounted by 50% this week. This makes the plane incredibly cheap, but even then, it isn't exactly worth getting.

There is not much that Mammatus can help with besides casual free-roaming. Its performance is decent, but there are significantly better planes out there, like fighter jets. They may be costlier but are value for money. Even if one likes Mammatus for its design, Mammoth Dodo is a better alternative, as it looks similar, is a tad faster, and can land on water too.

Basically, JoBuilt Mammatus isn't outright bad, but not very useful either, and hence, can be avoided.

