Last chance to claim Merryweather Security Livery in GTA Online update (May 19 to 22, 2025)

A new weekly event has been live in Los Santos since the recently released GTA Online update. Not only does it give new bonuses on select game modes, but it also allows gamers to collect a rare item – Merryweather Security Livery. It is a special livery for the Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter. Being a part of the weekly challenge, players just need to complete the challenge itself to claim the livery.

This article further shares a quick guide on how to claim the rare item in the latest GTA Online update before 2 am PT, May 22, 2025.

GTA Online update: Merryweather Security Livery can be claimed by helping Oscar this week (May 19 to 22, 2025)

The ongoing GTA Online update event has made the story of Oscar Guman a priority to play for those who love collecting rare items. The last mission of Oscar Guzman Flies Again, The Titan Job, is the highlight this week, as completing it will reward players with the rare Merryweather Security Livery for the Iron Mule helicopter.

To access the mission, the new property, McKenzie Field Hangar, is required. Here’s how to buy it while in a lobby:

Go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Click the McKenzie Field Hangar filter from the top-right corner of the screen. Select the only available location (Grapeseed). Buy the property.

It will cost around $1.475.000, and also give players additional storage for their existing hangars. Once purchased, they will be able to start the Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions, and must complete the following ones before accessing The Titan Job:

The free Merryweather Security Livery will be delivered within 72 hours of completion of The Titan Job. Moreover, those who are subscribed to the GTA+ membership will also enjoy double cash and RP on the mission as part of the monthly bonuses.

Keep in mind that the livery will only be applicable on the DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter, and one must own it to use the cosmetic item.

Also Check: Rockstar Games' offer of $3,000,000 in GTA Online now has a deadline

How to get the DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter in the latest GTA Online update?

The Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a price of $2,345,000- $1,758,750.

