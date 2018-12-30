Karlsson, Couture lift Sharks over Oilers 7-4

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 30 Dec 2018, 05:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists, Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson each scored twice, and the San Jose Sharks beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Saturday.

Joonas Donskoi and Tomas Hertl also scored for the Sharks, who have won two in a row.

Connor McDavid had two goals and Caleb Jones and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have lost a season-high five straight.

McDavid got Edmonton on the board 6 1/2 minutes in, but Donskoi scored 17 seconds later. That was the first of six straight San Jose goals.

Hertl put the Sharks ahead with a spin move before beating goalie Cam Talbot for his 14th of the season. Couture buried a one-timer in the second period, and Erik Karlsson scored on a long screen shot. In the third, Melker Karlsson redirected Brent Burns' point shot and Couture beat Talbot to a loose puck to make it 6-1.

NOTES: Both teams had players return from two-game suspensions for illegal hits. Erik Karlsson came back for the Sharks and F Jujhar Khaira was reinserted into the Oilers' lineup.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Play at Calgary on Monday night.

Oilers: Host Winnipeg on Monday night.

Advertisement