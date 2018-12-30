×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Karlsson, Couture lift Sharks over Oilers 7-4

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Dec 2018, 05:33 IST
AP Image

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists, Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson each scored twice, and the San Jose Sharks beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Saturday.

Joonas Donskoi and Tomas Hertl also scored for the Sharks, who have won two in a row.

Connor McDavid had two goals and Caleb Jones and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have lost a season-high five straight.

McDavid got Edmonton on the board 6 1/2 minutes in, but Donskoi scored 17 seconds later. That was the first of six straight San Jose goals.

Hertl put the Sharks ahead with a spin move before beating goalie Cam Talbot for his 14th of the season. Couture buried a one-timer in the second period, and Erik Karlsson scored on a long screen shot. In the third, Melker Karlsson redirected Brent Burns' point shot and Couture beat Talbot to a loose puck to make it 6-1.

NOTES: Both teams had players return from two-game suspensions for illegal hits. Erik Karlsson came back for the Sharks and F Jujhar Khaira was reinserted into the Oilers' lineup.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Play at Calgary on Monday night.

Oilers: Host Winnipeg on Monday night.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Karlsson scores 1st goal with Sharks in 4-0 win over Blues
RELATED STORY
Sharks acquire Erik Karlsson from Senators
RELATED STORY
Logan Couture has hat trick to lead Sharks past Sabres 5-1
RELATED STORY
Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock's 1st game as coach
RELATED STORY
Erik Karlsson looks to fit in on 1st day with Sharks
RELATED STORY
Sharks beat Blackhawks 7-3; Crawford suffers concussion
RELATED STORY
Jones shuts out Wild, Couture scores 2 in Sharks' 4-0 win
RELATED STORY
Alex Tuch scores in OT, Golden Knights top Rangers 4-3
RELATED STORY
Burns scores 1st of season in Sharks' 4-1 win over Islanders
RELATED STORY
Pavelski leads Sharks in 3-1 win over Flames
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us