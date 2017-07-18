NASCAR Eldora Dirt Derby 2017: TV schedule, rules, qualifying drivers

NASCAR will return to its roots Wednesday on the dirt track of Tony Stewart?s Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

NASCAR will return to its roots Wednesday on the dirt track of Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, for the Eldora Dirt Derby.

Ty Dillon, along with defending Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter and rising star Christopher Bell, will be apart of the intense racing on the half-mile clay track.

Wednesday's event, which is one of the most popular in all of NASCAR, marks the fifth time the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has raced at Eldora. Bell is the only returning winning driver. Three of the four previous winners are currently full time Cup Series drivers or have made starts in the series this season. Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon both have Cup Series wins this season and have qualified for the playoffs, while Darrell Wallace Jr. spent time in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford filling in for the injured Aric Almirola.

Bell appears to be on his way to the Cup Series, but he'll look to avenge last year's runner-up finish by getting off to a fast start as mid-week racing begins Tuesday.

When does the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway start?

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, July 18



7-7:55 p.m.: First practice, no TV

9-9:55 p.m.: Final practice, no TV

Wednesday, July 19



5 p.m.: Pole qualifying, FS1

7:30 p.m.: First qualifying race (10 laps), FS2

7:39 p.m.: Second qualifying race (10 laps), FS2

7:48 p.m.: Third qualifying race (10 laps), FS2

7:57 p.m.: Fourth qualifying race (10 laps), FS2

8:06 p.m.: Fifth qualifying race (10 laps), FS2

8:45 p.m.: Last Chance qualifying race (15 laps), FS2

9:30 p.m.: Eldora Dirt Derby (150 laps, 75 miles/40-50-60), Fox Business Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

How do the NASCAR qualifying races work at Eldora?

Eldora’s qualifying format differs from the typical truck race.

Five qualifying races will be held at 10 laps each and only green flag laps are counted. Two-lap, single-truck qualifying determines the starting position for the qualifying races with a random draw determining the qualifying order. The fastest qualifier will be awarded the Keystone Light Pole Award. The top five trucks in qualifying will start on the pole for their respective qualifying races. Five trucks from each qualifying race will transfer to the feature. Upon completion of the qualifying races, 25 trucks will earn spots in the feature race.

There is a “Last Chance Qualifying Race” following the five qualifying races. The lineup will be based on finishing position from the qualifying races and the race will be 15 laps with only green flag laps counted. The top-two finishers transfer to the feature and start in positions 26-27. The 28th-31st starting positions go to the highest-ranking eligible trucks in owner points that have not already earned a starting position in qualifying. The 32nd and final starting position for the feature race goes to the most recent eligible past series champion and if that position is not filled by an eligible champion, it will be assigned based upon owner points.

Which NASCAR drivers are racing at Eldora?

There are 34 NASCAR drivers entered in Wednesday's race with 32 positions to fill through Wednesday's qualifying races. Here is the list of participating drivers in alphabetical order:

Austin Cindric

Ben Rhodes

Bobby Pierce

Brandon Hightower

Caleb Holman

Chase Briscoe

Chris Windom

Christopher Bell

Cody Coughlin

Grant Enfinger

Harrison Burton

Jeffrey Abbey

JJ Yeley

John Hunter Nemecheck

Johnny Sauter

Josh Reaume

JR Heffner

Justin Haley

Justin Shipley

Kaz Grala

Ken Schrader

Korbin Forrister

Matt Crafton

Max Johnston

Noah Gragson

Norm Benning

Rico Abreu

Ryan Truex

Stewart Friesen

TBA (Bryan Hill owner)

TBA (Jennifer Jo Cobb owner)

TBA (Norm Benning owner)

Ty Dillon

Wendell Chavous