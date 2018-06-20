Richard Petty on Bubba Wallace's rookie season: 'I think we will all get better'

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. signed with Richard Petty Motorsports for 2018 and is battling for top rookie honors with William Byron.

Omnisport NEWS News 20 Jun 2018, 07:45 IST 5 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Richard Petty (left) and Bubba Wallace

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. has been an up-and-coming driver for several years now and he's finally getting a chance to show what he can do at the highest level after signing with Richard Petty Motorsports in October 2017.

Wallace currently sits in 24th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Points standings and in second place in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year race to William Byron.

After a seventh-place finish at Daytona to start the year, Wallace has finished in the top 10 just one time, but Petty is optimistic things will pick up in time.

“For us, everything was new this year. We have a new shop, a new alliance with Richard Childress Racing, a brand-new car with the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and finally, a brand-new driver. That’s a lot of change from one year to the next," Petty told Omnisport. "So, we had a lot to learn as a team and we had to learn Bubba, too. At the same time, Bubba had to learn us. So, the first half of this season, it’s just one big learning session. Now, as we get ready to start the second half of the season, I think we will all get better. We started off really good at Daytona and then leveled off. We’d like to get a little better as we go along.”

Wallace has finished in the top 20 in three of his last six races and was on pace to place well at Pocono before missing a shift and falling out of the race with an engine problem.

The 24-year-old told FS1 at qualifying in Michigan he has felt good with his car, it's just a matter of putting everything together. Despite figuring things out he is just 30 points back of Byron (277 to 247) in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year race.

Byron has started to see more and more success as of late. Both young men have a chance to make the playoffs this season with Byron in 20th in the playoff standings as well, but it will take some good racing to end the year if they want to pull it off. It's going to be a battle both for a spot in the playoffs and the rookie trophy.

“We’ve had some good races and we have had some not-so-good races," Petty said. "We really concentrate on what we can control. Some days we’ve been better and others they have been better. It’s been a good back-and-forth. Not one guy has really been so much better than the other. We’ll see how it plays out.”