3 NFL players who can go from UDFA to starter

NFL UDFA players are usually signed as fillers for rosters heading into training camp or potential practice squad members. Every season, however, there are a few gems that fall out of the NFL draft and get an opportunity to prove themselves. Last year, it was RB James Robinson for Jacksonville, who rushed for over 1,000 yards. In an even rarer case, you get a future Hall of Fame player, and some of these players you may not know were UDFA players: Tony Romo, Michael Bennett, Kurt Warner, Adam Vinatieri, James Harrison, Wes Welker, and Jeff Saturday. The following players might not be in the Hall of Fame or win an MVP, but they can become quality starters for their team.

Three NFL UDFA players who can become starters

#1 - TE Quintin Morris - Buffalo Bills

One of the biggest missing pieces for the Buffalo Bills roster is a receiving TE. While at Bowling Green, Morris transitioned from WR to TE and has proven himself with great hands, body movement, and his fluid athleticism. His best year was 2018, with 42 catches, 516 yards and seven TDs. The upside for him is that there isn't tough competition ahead of him on the depth chart and he could make the leap from UDFA to a solid starter over Dawson Knox and Jacob Hollister. Josh Allen needs a capable TE to round out his offense.

#2 - DB Devon Key - Kansas City Chiefs

New story. Devon Key, an undrafted rookie, picked the team he felt wanted him the most: the Chiefs, who called several times in the 7th round.



With an impressive camp, Key has a chance of earning a roster spot.



It has been reported that Devon Key is earning more first-team reps than any other UDFA in the secondary. Tyrann Mathieu will lock down the SS position and Key could learn from behind him and Daniel Sorensen to eventually replace Sorensen. Key's picked up the defense well already, brought high efforts to the field and made the most out of every opportunity given to him. You can see him all over the field in 2021 and he could earn a starting role in 2022.

#3 - CB Isaiah Dunn - New York Jets

The New York Jets have been using UDFA DBs as playmakers for the last couple of seasons now. Isaiah Dunn is a former track star with ideal size to play outside and the speed and intelligence to manage the slot. Coming out of Oregon State, Dunn signed a record contract for UDFA DBs, meaning he is something special for the Jets. He's been called a breakout star in camp and has gotten first-team reps.

#4 - 2020 NFL UDFA players who can start in 2021

Tennessee Marquez Callaway

Pittsburgh Steelers CB James Pierre could start at nickel or dime with Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton gone.

New Orleans Saints WR Marquez Callaway has a chance to shine as a starter with Michael Thomas out for awhile and Tre'Quan Smith banged up. With a good pre-season, he could cement himself as WR3.

Los Angeles Rams RB Xavier Jones finds himself in an ideal role with Cam Akers done for the year and backup Darrell Henderson Jr healing from his own injury. As a runner and receiver, Jones could eventually overtake Henderson for the majority of snaps.

