Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Browns release WR Josh Gordon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    16 Sep 2018, 05:50 IST
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon - cropped
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon is no longer a member of the Cleveland Browns after he was released by the NFL franchise.

The Browns announced their plans to release 27-year-old wide receiver and NFL Pro Bowler Gordon on Saturday.

Cleveland's move came after Gordon – who was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury – reportedly did not arrive to the Browns' facility on time earlier in the day.

"For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him," Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well."

There was an "overall trust issue" between Gordon and the team, according to reports.

Gordon re-joined Cleveland in late August after he stepped away from the team to deal with personal issues before the start of training camp.

He caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the Browns' season-opening 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons before returning last year.

His best season came in 2013 when he made the Pro Bowl after registering 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Browns.

Omnisport
NEWS
Browns' Josh Gordon to miss start of training camp for...
RELATED STORY
Wide receiver Gordon activated by Cleveland Browns
RELATED STORY
Gordon confirms Cleveland Browns return
RELATED STORY
Browns' Gordon missing camp to deal with addiction recovery
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 2 Preview
RELATED STORY
Browns send former first-round pick Coleman to Bills
RELATED STORY
Winners and Losers of the 2018 NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
2018 Season NFL Preview: AFC North
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: AFC North – Projected Starters – Fantasy Football
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL Predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us