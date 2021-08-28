Top 5 NFL starting quarterbacks entering the 2021 season

The NFL is welcoming some young, promising quarterbacks this coming season, but the bar is set pretty high in terms of NFL quarterbacks and their success over the years. Super Bowl LV, for example, saw the G.O.A.T. in Tom Brady face off against the "future" G.O.A.T. in Patrick Mahomes.

What will the upcoming NFL season bring and which quarterbacks will finish the season at the top of the list?

Top 5 quarterbacks entering the 2021 NFL season

#1 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

The reigning NFL MVP tops the list after an eventful offseason. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers came up one game short of a trip to Super Bowl LV. Rodgers, unhappy with the way he was being treated by the Packers organization and the roster, made the decision to give the offseason workouts a miss all the way to minicamp.

After some negotiation, Rodgers is back with the Packers and it could be his last run for a championship in Green Bay. Rodgers won MVP honors after throwing for 4,299 yards and 48 passing touchdowns along with 149 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

In the postseason, Rodgers threw for 642 yards and five touchdowns in the 2020 preseason. At his request, he now has one of his favorite receivers back in Green Bay - Randall Cobb - who he feels will help his offense.

The 37-year-old could find himself back at the top of MVP voting again in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers.



40 yards out like it's nothing.



One of one.



(via @WesHod)pic.twitter.com/dRh01kzHvH — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 26, 2021

#2 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just 25 and has already played four seasons in the NFL, breaking multiple records along the way. Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns, rushing for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes needs just 180 yards to pass Matthew Stafford for the most pass yards through a player's first 50 games in #NFL history.



Mahomes needs just 1 TD to pass Dan Marino for the most pass TD through a player's first 50 games.



Mahomes has played 46 games. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sil7tQXikj — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 26, 2021

Mahomes has already broken the record for the fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards, which he did in just 34 games.

Mahomes has made two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers the first time and then losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in February. With a rebuilt offensive line, the Chiefs should be in much better shape to defend their AFC title and make another run at a Lombardi Trophy this time around.

#3 - Tom Brady, New England Patriots

When Tom Brady decided to enter free agency and leave the New England Patriots, many questioned whether he would be as successful in another offensive system in the NFL.

Well, Tom Brady is 44 and just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his age-43 season, he threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns in the regular season.

Brady has one of his favorite offensive targets, Rob Gronkowski, with him in Tampa along with standout receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brady has no plans to retire from the NFL anytime soon.

#4 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to an AFC East title for the first time since 1995, before he was even born. Allen threw for over 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2020 and helped the Bills defeat the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. They ultimately came up one game short of a trip to the Super Bowl.

Allen and the Bills agreed to a six-year extension, meaning that he will be leading Buffalo for years to come.

#5 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Recent injuries have questioned the possibility of whether he will be able to stay on the field this upcoming season but make no mistake, Dallas has a top gun at QB.

Prescott's numbers show just how good he has been for the Cowboys since being drafted in the fourth round in the 2016 NFL Draft. Prescott has led the Cowboys to two trips to the postseason, in 2016 and 2018. He was on track to do it again in 2020 before suffering a grueling ankle injury in Week 5 which cost him the 2020 NFL season.

COWBOYS FILM ROOM 🎬: Dak Prescott airs it out to Michael Gallup for a 49yd TD! ✭ #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/kvByvMDhRR — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) August 27, 2021

He threw for over 4,900 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019 and was already averaging 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns when he was injured. With the wide receiving core in Dallas, Prescott could easily throw for 4,000 yards in 2021 if injuries don't come knocking.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha