Wentz 'gonna be close' for Eagles opener

Carson Wentz admits it is "gonna be close" to see if he is fit in time for the Philadelphia Eagles' season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Wentz has been out of action since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in December, watching on as backup Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship.

The 25-year-old had been enjoying a breakout season before his injury, with almost 3,300 yards passing and 33 touchdown passes in 13 games, and he now wants to quickly get back out on the field.

However, although Wentz says his knee feels "really good", he has not yet been cleared for contact and is not entirely confident he will be ready for the Falcons on September 6.

"I obviously would love to be out there [on day one]," Wentz told SportsRadio 94WIP. "That’s been my goal all offseason, ever since the injury.

"It's gonna be close. It's gonna be close. I'm still eyeing that date, but at the end of the day it's not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say.

"Right now it’s kind of the 'what if' game and I don't really like to play that game. I’ve done everything I could up to this point to be ready and to get my knee as strong as can be in this amount of time.

"I think the chips will fall where they're supposed to fall."