Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City will take place from 9 am to 6 pm local time on June 6, 7, and 8, 2025. Trainers who purchase tickets will experience a wide range of bonuses and unique features. While event gameplay will be limited to the Park Session time on your ticket and within the Liberty State Park, you can experience other bonuses anywhere in Jersey City and New York City’s five boroughs on your ticketed day.
This article highlights all the features and bonuses for Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City and tells you how to make the most out of them.
Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City features and bonuses
Features
Debuts
- Volcanion
- Crowned Sword Zacian
- Crowned Shield Zamazenta
- Shiny Carbink
- Shiny Frigibax, Shiny Arctibax, and Shiny Baxcalibur
- Fan Rotom
Special global appearances
- Hawlucha
Wild encounters
- * - Shiny available
- ^ - Some Rockruff that Trainers hatch or encounter will be able to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc instead of Midday Form or Midnight Form Lycanroc.
Incense encounters
- Unown S*
- Unown W
- Unown O*
- Unown R*
- Unown D*
- Unown H*
- Unown I*
- Unown E*
- Unown L*
- Unown ?*
- Unown !*
Spinda enccounters
- Mechanical Marvels: Spinda #5*
- Carnival Grounds: Spinda #2*
- Sunken Treasure: Spinda #4*
- Noble Fields: Spinda #7*
Eggs
2 km Eggs
- Spinda #5*
- Spinda #2*
- Spinda #4*
- Spinda #7*
- Red Ribbon Monocle Pikachu*
- Yellow Ribbon Monocle Pikachu*
- Train Conductor Falinks*
5 km Eggs
- Druddigon*
- Hawlucha*
- Rockruff^*
- Turtonator*
- Bombirdier*
Raids
Max Battles
Bonuses
- Event-themed Pokémon will appear in park venue habitats and throughout Jersey City and New York City's five boroughs
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon*
- 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event
- Special Research leading to an encounter with Volcanion
- Event-themed stickers available from PokéStops and Gifts
- Two-hour Lure Module duration
- Habitat-themed Collection Challenges
- Three surprise encounters in GO Snapshot per day
- 2× Catch Candy
- Up to 9 free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
- Up to 6 Special Trades per day
- Decreased Stardust cost for Special Trades
- Open up to 40 Gifts per day
- Featured attacks available
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City
Arrive on time
Lots of people will be attending the event. So that you don't miss out on precious time inside the park, make sure to arrive before time so you can get ahead on the queues.
Play with friends
The game is best enjoyed with friends. Be it raiding, trading, or challenging Max Battles, the more people you have playing alongside you, the more fun you will have.
Take a day off
If you can, dedicate the entire day to Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City gameplay. With so much content available, you can only make the best out of it if you spend the entire day playing.
Best shinies during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City
- Crowned Sword Zacian
- Crowned Shield Zamazenta
- Carbink
- Frigibax
- Fan Rotom
- Train Conductor Falinks
- Dusk Rockruff
