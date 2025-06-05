  • home icon
  Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jun 05, 2025 13:17 GMT
Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City
Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City will take place from 9 am to 6 pm local time on June 6, 7, and 8, 2025. Trainers who purchase tickets will experience a wide range of bonuses and unique features. While event gameplay will be limited to the Park Session time on your ticket and within the Liberty State Park, you can experience other bonuses anywhere in Jersey City and New York City’s five boroughs on your ticketed day.

This article highlights all the features and bonuses for Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City and tells you how to make the most out of them.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City features and bonuses

Features

Debuts

Special global appearances

  • Hawlucha

Wild encounters

Mechanical MarvelsCarnival GroundsNoble FieldsSunken Treasure
Meowth*Heracross*Galarian Farfetch'd*Totodile*
Hoppip*Teddiursa*Dunsparce*Corphish*
Chimecho*Slugma*Timburr*Finneon*
Beldum*Scraggy*Karrablast*Basculin (Blue Striped)*
Ferroseed*Solosis*Shelmet*Basculin (Red Striped)*
Klink*Vanillite*Pawniard*Inkay*
Galarian Stunfisk*Frillish*White Flower Flabébé*Binacle*
Golett*Frillish*Skiddo*Skrelp*
Heatmor*Elgyem*Fomantis*Clauncher*
Durant*Dewpider*Skwovet*Carbink*
Jangmo-o*Togedemaru*Wooloo*Wimpod*
Train Conductor Falinks*Cetoddle*Train Conductor Falinks*Sandygast*
TadbulbFrigibax*Smoliv*Wiglett
BombirdierFormal Pikachu with yellow accentsFormal Pikachu with red accentsFormal Pikachu with blue accents
Turtonator*Druddigon*Rockruff*^
  • * - Shiny available
  • ^ - Some Rockruff that Trainers hatch or encounter will be able to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc instead of Midday Form or Midnight Form Lycanroc.

Incense encounters

  • Unown S*
  • Unown W
  • Unown O*
  • Unown R*
  • Unown D*
  • Unown H*
  • Unown I*
  • Unown E*
  • Unown L*
  • Unown ?*
  • Unown !*

Spinda enccounters

  • Mechanical Marvels: Spinda #5*
  • Carnival Grounds: Spinda #2*
  • Sunken Treasure: Spinda #4*
  • Noble Fields: Spinda #7*

Eggs

2 km Eggs

  • Spinda #5*
  • Spinda #2*
  • Spinda #4*
  • Spinda #7*
  • Red Ribbon Monocle Pikachu*
  • Yellow Ribbon Monocle Pikachu*
  • Train Conductor Falinks*

5 km Eggs

  • Druddigon*
  • Hawlucha*
  • Rockruff^*
  • Turtonator*
  • Bombirdier*

Raids

Max Battles

Bonuses

  • Event-themed Pokémon will appear in park venue habitats and throughout Jersey City and New York City's five boroughs
  • Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon*
  • 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event
  • Special Research leading to an encounter with Volcanion
  • Event-themed stickers available from PokéStops and Gifts
  • Two-hour Lure Module duration
  • Habitat-themed Collection Challenges
  • Three surprise encounters in GO Snapshot per day
  • 2× Catch Candy
  • Up to 9 free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
  • Up to 6 Special Trades per day
  • Decreased Stardust cost for Special Trades
  • Open up to 40 Gifts per day
  • Featured attacks available
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City

Arrive on time

Lots of people will be attending the event. So that you don't miss out on precious time inside the park, make sure to arrive before time so you can get ahead on the queues.

Play with friends

The game is best enjoyed with friends. Be it raiding, trading, or challenging Max Battles, the more people you have playing alongside you, the more fun you will have.

Take a day off

If you can, dedicate the entire day to Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City gameplay. With so much content available, you can only make the best out of it if you spend the entire day playing.

Best shinies during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City

  • Crowned Sword Zacian
  • Crowned Shield Zamazenta
  • Carbink
  • Frigibax
  • Fan Rotom
  • Train Conductor Falinks
  • Dusk Rockruff
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
