Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City will take place from 9 am to 6 pm local time on June 6, 7, and 8, 2025. Trainers who purchase tickets will experience a wide range of bonuses and unique features. While event gameplay will be limited to the Park Session time on your ticket and within the Liberty State Park, you can experience other bonuses anywhere in Jersey City and New York City’s five boroughs on your ticketed day.

This article highlights all the features and bonuses for Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City and tells you how to make the most out of them.

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City features and bonuses

Features

Debuts

Special global appearances

Hawlucha

Wild encounters

Mechanical Marvels Carnival Grounds Noble Fields Sunken Treasure Meowth* Heracross* Galarian Farfetch'd* Totodile* Hoppip* Teddiursa* Dunsparce* Corphish* Chimecho* Slugma* Timburr* Finneon* Beldum* Scraggy* Karrablast* Basculin (Blue Striped)* Ferroseed* Solosis* Shelmet* Basculin (Red Striped)* Klink* Vanillite* Pawniard* Inkay* Galarian Stunfisk* Frillish* White Flower Flabébé* Binacle* Golett* Frillish* Skiddo* Skrelp* Heatmor* Elgyem* Fomantis* Clauncher* Durant* Dewpider* Skwovet* Carbink* Jangmo-o* Togedemaru* Wooloo* Wimpod* Train Conductor Falinks* Cetoddle* Train Conductor Falinks* Sandygast* Tadbulb Frigibax* Smoliv* Wiglett Bombirdier Formal Pikachu with yellow accents Formal Pikachu with red accents Formal Pikachu with blue accents Turtonator* Druddigon* Rockruff*^

* - Shiny available

^ - Some Rockruff that Trainers hatch or encounter will be able to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc instead of Midday Form or Midnight Form Lycanroc.

Incense encounters

Unown S*

Unown W

Unown O*

Unown R*

Unown D*

Unown H*

Unown I*

Unown E*

Unown L*

Unown ?*

Unown !*

Spinda enccounters

Mechanical Marvels: Spinda #5*

Carnival Grounds: Spinda #2*

Sunken Treasure: Spinda #4*

Noble Fields: Spinda #7*

Eggs

2 km Eggs

Spinda #5*

Spinda #2*

Spinda #4*

Spinda #7*

Red Ribbon Monocle Pikachu*

Yellow Ribbon Monocle Pikachu*

Train Conductor Falinks*

5 km Eggs

Druddigon*

Hawlucha*

Rockruff^*

Turtonator*

Bombirdier*

Raids

Max Battles

Bonuses

Event-themed Pokémon will appear in park venue habitats and throughout Jersey City and New York City's five boroughs

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon*

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Special Research leading to an encounter with Volcanion

Event-themed stickers available from PokéStops and Gifts

Two-hour Lure Module duration

Habitat-themed Collection Challenges

Three surprise encounters in GO Snapshot per day

2× Catch Candy

Up to 9 free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Up to 6 Special Trades per day

Decreased Stardust cost for Special Trades

Open up to 40 Gifts per day

Featured attacks available

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City

Arrive on time

Lots of people will be attending the event. So that you don't miss out on precious time inside the park, make sure to arrive before time so you can get ahead on the queues.

Play with friends

The game is best enjoyed with friends. Be it raiding, trading, or challenging Max Battles, the more people you have playing alongside you, the more fun you will have.

Take a day off

If you can, dedicate the entire day to Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City gameplay. With so much content available, you can only make the best out of it if you spend the entire day playing.

Best shinies during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Jersey City

Crowned Sword Zacian

Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Carbink

Frigibax

Fan Rotom

Train Conductor Falinks

Dusk Rockruff

