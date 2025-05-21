Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week is the final long event of the Might and Mastery season. It begins at 10 am local time on May 21 and ends at 8 pm local time on May 27, 2025. Besides offering PvP-related bonuses, the event also marks the debut of Single Strike Urshifu and Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO.
This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Final Strike GO Battle Week event in Pokemon GO and explains how you can make the most of it.
Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week features and bonuses
Features
Pokemon debuts
- Urshifu (Single Strike Style)
- Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)
Wild encounters
- Mankey*
- Seel*
- Galarian Zigzagoon*
- Meditite*
- Froakie*
- Deino*
- Nickit
Raids
One-star raids
- Carvanha*
- Stunky*
- Mareanie*
Three-star raids
Bonuses
- 2× XP for winning Raid Battles.
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Meditite, Shiny Stunky, and Shiny Mareanie.
Additionally, after each trainer completes the free Timed Research from the event, they will receive one extra Raid Pass per day.
Featured attacks
- Evolve Mankey during the event to get a Primeape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.
- Evolve Seel during the event to get a Dewgong that knows the Fast Attack Ice Shard.
- Evolve Zweilous during the event to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.
- Evolve Frogadier during the event to get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.
- Lapras encountered in Raids and Field Research will also know the Charged Attack Ice Beam.
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week
Do the following things to make the most out of the Final Strike GO Battle Week event:
Raid a lot
With Mega Gyarados in raids until 9:59 am local time on May 26, 2025, alongside the event features, you can complete a major part of the requirement to evolve Kubfu into Urshifu.
Crack open a Lucky Egg
If you wish to grow your account level while enjoying the event, use a Lucky Egg to boost your XP gains, especially if you are raiding.
GO Battle Week battle encounters
The reward encounters you receive for playing the GO Battle League will have wider IV variance, with a 0-IV floor for each stat. This is a great chance to score high rank PvP picks that fit the meta.
Mega Evolve the appropriate creature
Water-, Dark-, and Fighting-type critters are the focus of this event. Depending on what you wish to farm, you can Mega Evolve one of the following creatures:
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Heracross
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Blastoise
- Primal Kyogre
Here are the best PvP picks to farm during Final Strike GO Battle Week. Also check out the best Great League teams for Pokemon GO Might and Mastery.
Best shinies during the Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week
Here are the top shinies to hunt for during Final Strike GO Battle Week in Pokemon GO:
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Shiny Mankey
- Shiny Froakie
- Shiny Deino
- Shiny Hisuian Samurott
In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.
