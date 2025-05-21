Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week is the final long event of the Might and Mastery season. It begins at 10 am local time on May 21 and ends at 8 pm local time on May 27, 2025. Besides offering PvP-related bonuses, the event also marks the debut of Single Strike Urshifu and Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO.

This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Final Strike GO Battle Week event in Pokemon GO and explains how you can make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week features and bonuses

Features

Pokemon debuts

Urshifu (Single Strike Style)

Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)

Also read: Single Strike Urshifu vs Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO

Wild encounters

Mankey*

Seel*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Meditite*

Froakie*

Deino*

Nickit

Raids

One-star raids

Carvanha*

Stunky*

Mareanie*

Three-star raids

Bonuses

2× XP for winning Raid Battles.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Meditite, Shiny Stunky, and Shiny Mareanie.

Additionally, after each trainer completes the free Timed Research from the event, they will receive one extra Raid Pass per day.

Featured attacks

Evolve Mankey during the event to get a Primeape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.

Evolve Seel during the event to get a Dewgong that knows the Fast Attack Ice Shard.

Evolve Zweilous during the event to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Evolve Frogadier during the event to get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Lapras encountered in Raids and Field Research will also know the Charged Attack Ice Beam.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week

Do the following things to make the most out of the Final Strike GO Battle Week event:

Raid a lot

With Mega Gyarados in raids until 9:59 am local time on May 26, 2025, alongside the event features, you can complete a major part of the requirement to evolve Kubfu into Urshifu.

Crack open a Lucky Egg

If you wish to grow your account level while enjoying the event, use a Lucky Egg to boost your XP gains, especially if you are raiding.

GO Battle Week battle encounters

The reward encounters you receive for playing the GO Battle League will have wider IV variance, with a 0-IV floor for each stat. This is a great chance to score high rank PvP picks that fit the meta.

Mega Evolve the appropriate creature

Water-, Dark-, and Fighting-type critters are the focus of this event. Depending on what you wish to farm, you can Mega Evolve one of the following creatures:

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Gyarados

Mega Lucario

Mega Heracross

Mega Blaziken

Mega Lopunny

Mega Swampert

Mega Blastoise

Primal Kyogre

Here are the best PvP picks to farm during Final Strike GO Battle Week. Also check out the best Great League teams for Pokemon GO Might and Mastery.

Best shinies during the Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week

Here are the top shinies to hunt for during Final Strike GO Battle Week in Pokemon GO:

Galarian Zigzagoon

Shiny Mankey

Shiny Froakie

Shiny Deino

Shiny Hisuian Samurott

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

