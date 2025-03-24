Pokemon TCG Pocket Grass-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: All missions and rewards

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Grass-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event is now live, offering players the chance to collect exclusive Grass-type cards, including the rare and meta-influential Leafeon ex. Running from March 24 to March 30, this event features Bonus Picks (free draws) and Rare Picks (paid draws) filled with valuable cards and items.

Participating players can earn Shop Tickets, Wonder Hourglasses, and Pack Hourglasses, along with event-exclusive missions and rewards.

If you're aiming to strengthen your Grass-type collection, this is your chance to secure powerful Pokemon like Serperior, Carnivine, and Vespiquen. Here’s a full breakdown of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Grass-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Grass-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick: Bonus Picks (Free)

Event Bonus Picks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bonus Picks allow players to obtain cards and items without using resources. There are ten possible Bonus Pick combinations, each appearing with an equal 10% chance whenever a Bonus Pick is triggered. Bonus Picks have a 15% chance of appearing each time a Wonder Pick refresh occurs.

Possible Bonus Pick combinations:

1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Vespiquen, Heracross

1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Servine, Mothim

1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Vespiquen, Mothim

1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Servine, Heracross

Cherubi, Snivy, Eevee, Scyther, Burmy

Snivy, Eevee, Scyther, Burmy, Combee

Burmy, Combee, Cherubi, Servine, Eevee

Scyther, Burmy, Combee, Cherubi, Servine

Combee, Cherubi, Snivy, Eevee, Scyther

Eevee, Scyther, Burmy, Combee, Cherubi

Pokemon TCG Pocket Grass-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick: Rare Picks (Paid)

Event Rare Picks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To access Rare Picks, players must use 3 Wonder Stamina. Each Rare Pick has a 1.2% chance to appear per Wonder Pick refresh, and there are two possible Rare Pick combinations, both featuring powerful Grass-type Pokemon.

Possible Rare Pick combinations:

Leafeon ex, Carnivine (Triumphant Light), Serperior (Mythical Island), Mothim, Vespiquen

Leafeon ex, Carnivine (Triumphant Light), Serperior (Mythical Island), Heracross, Servine

Event Missions and rewards

Completing event-exclusive missions will grant valuable rewards, making the progress feel even more fulfilling.

Collect 1 Leafeon ex card: 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Shop Ticket

1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Shop Ticket Wonder pick 3 times: 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Shop Ticket

1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Shop Ticket Wonder pick 5 times: 3 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Ticket

3 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Ticket Collect 5 Grass cards: 2 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Ticket

2 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Ticket Collect 10 Grass cards: 3 Wonder Hourglass, 5 Shop Ticket

3 Wonder Hourglass, 5 Shop Ticket Collect 15 Grass cards: 4 Wonder Hourglass, 7 Shop Ticket

Pokemon TCG Pocket Grass-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick: Exclusive Flair reward

Event-exclusive Petals Flair: White (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a special event bonus, players have the opportunity to unlock an exclusive Petals Flair: White (Battle) for Leafeon ex. This unique flair adds a visual effect to your card, making it stand out during battles.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Grass-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick provides a great opportunity to collect strong Grass-type Pokemon, rare event-exclusive cards, and valuable in-game rewards.

Leafeon ex in particular fits the current meta perfectly so it's worth chasing this card.

Whether you're aiming for Leafeon ex or looking to expand your collection, make sure to participate before the Pokemon TCG Pocket Grass-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event ends on March 30.

