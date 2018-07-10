Djokovic hurries to Khachanov win as Federer & Nadal ease through

Novak Djokovic during his match with Karen Khachanov

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal needed little time to ease into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, where they will be joined by Novak Djokovic after he won his race against time on Monday.

Federer won the first set against Adrian Mannarino in just 16 minutes en route to a 6-0 7-5 6-4 win, while Nadal was similarly emphatic in defeating Jiri Vesely.

Djokovic had to wait until after 19:00 (local time) to get onto No. 1 Court in his match with Karen Khachanov, but capitalised on an error-strewn showing from the Russian to prevail before fading light stopped play.

Juan Martin del Potro was not as fortunate, Gilles Simon forcing a fourth set before their contest was brought to a halt.



NO CROWD COMPLAINTS FOR DJOKOVIC

Djokovic had criticised the Centre Court crowd following his triumph over home favourite Kyle Edmund on Saturday, but had no such qualms after his 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory over Khachanov.

Asked if the spectators had been more to his liking this time around, he said: "Absolutely. It was great. I enjoyed it.

"I served well when I needed to. It was really difficult conditions. Last couple of games, I couldn’t really see the ball, it was already very dark."

Kei Nishikori is next up for Djokovic after beating Ernests Gulbis in four sets.

Nadal hit 37 winners and made only 12 unforced errors in beating Vesely 6-3 6-3 6-4, keeping him on course to face Federer in the final, 10 years on from their epic in 2008.

"If he's in the final, I am excited to play Roger. I am not saying I am not excited to play against Roger in the final. I am excited. It will be a good result for me. Facing Roger again will be something fantastic," Nadal said.

"If you ask me if I prefer another one, I say yes. That's the point. It's about being smart, no?"

Del Potro could be a significant obstacle in Nadal's path in the last eight. His clash with Simon was stopped with the Argentine ahead 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-5) 5-7.

Time for rest, and then resume again tomorrow.



Juan Martin del Potro vs Gilles Simon is suspended with the Argentinean leading 7-6(1), 7-6(5), 5-7 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gbYS0CytEq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2018

Kevin Anderson will be Federer's opponent in the last eight, becoming the first South African to reach that stage since 1994.

He defeated Gael Monfils 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 7-6 (7-4) after three hours and 29 minutes, firing down 20 aces in the process.

Anderson said: "Coming in one of my many goals was to try to get a personal best achievement here. Lost in the round of 16 a few times. So I said at the end of last week step one was putting myself in that position. Gave myself the opportunity to do it. Definitely feels good."

The other confirmed quarter-final sees John Isner take on Milos Raonic after they overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas and Mackenzie McDonald respectively.