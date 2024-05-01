Novak Djokovic's rapid firing of core team: Is Serb in disarray or aiming for a fresh start? 

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's start to the 2024 season hasn't been ideal. He entered the Australian Open as the defending champion, but succumbed to a semifinal loss against Jannik Sinner. The Serb then chalked up an ordinary performance in Indian Wells, where he was stunned by lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round.

With one of the worst starts to his season in recent years, Djokovic complicated things even further by ending his almost five-year-long alliance with ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic. The duo captured nine Grand Slam titles together, three of which came in 2023. The Serb has entered May without a trophy for the first time in two years and his rivals, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, are closing in on his No. 1 spot.

After his early setback in Indian Wells, Djokovic returned to the men's tour at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He traveled alongside Nenad Zimonjic, a former tennis player and a crucial member of Serbia's Davis Cup-winning team in 2010. No other player has represented Serbia more than Zimonjic, who has an impressive 78% success ratio in matches while representing his country.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics on the horizon, Djokovic is most likely to continue his partnership with Zimonjic. Despite all of his remarkable achievements and titles around the globe, the Serb has never managed to win an Olympic Gold medal for his country. He reached the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but fell to Alexander Zverev of Germany in a three-set match.

The 36-year-old had been starting to find his rhythm and settle things around him at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He outfoxed the likes of Lorenzo Musetti and Alex De Minaur en route to the semifinals, but couldn't make his mark against Casper Ruud in the last four. The eighth seed outlasted him in a thrilling three-set bout.

While Djokovic looked to be in a steady place on tour, he shocked the tennis fraternity once again by ending his alliance with ex-fitness coach Marco Panichi. Panichi had been assisting Djokovic for almost seven years on tour and helped the Serb reach his peak fitness during his tenure.

The duo raised the bar high for competitors on the main tour with Djokovic's disciplined and no-nonsense approach towards fitness. The decision not only signals more significant changes in the Serb's team but also underlines that he will be open to new methods of preparation for tournaments. In 2023, he also ended a 15-year-long association with agent-cum-manager Eduardo Artaldi.

So with a complete overhaul of his squad on the cards, is his recent slump in form the reason behind these changes or is Djokovic wanting a fresh start at the Twilight of his career?

Choosing the latter might be a wise call considering the Serb's journey and his champion's mindset. If there is one thing he has brilliantly achieved over the years, it is cultivating the habit of winning.

Despite all the roadblocks along the way, the World No. 1 has always found a way to bounce back stronger and is arguably the most successful player in men's tennis at the moment. He has been wise enough to learn from the past, shrewd enough to capitalize on the present, and clever enough to prepare for the future.

While it is essential to stick to your strengths at the summit, it is equally important to make bold calls when time presents an opportunity. The 36-year-old will aim to complete his CV with a priceless gold medal at the upcoming Olympics. Who better to guide him than the most successful player in Serbia's Davis Cup history, Nenad Zimonjic?

Novak Djokovic has also contemplated not to hire a coach this time around. After winning the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award in Madrid recently, he addressed his current situation and potential plans for the future during a press conference.

"It’s not like I think I don’t need a coach at all. I think there’s always value in having that quality team... But I think I’m in the stage of my career where I can afford to maybe think having no coach is also an option," the 24-time Major champion said.

New additions to his team could prove valuable for the World No. 1 and give him a fresh approach towards his game. The Nole fam will be eager to see if he finds the right recipe for success again and can maintain his ascendancy on the ATP Tour.

Novak Djokovic expected to participate in Italian Open next

Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is expected to participate at the 2024 Italian Open in Rome. It will be his 18th appearance at the Masters 1000 event.

After a semifinal exit in Monte-Carlo, Djokovic opted to sit out for the Madrid Open and prioritize other events on tour. He has an exceptional record at the Italian Open, amassing 67 wins from 78 matches, including title-winning runs in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2022.

His most recent appearance at the event was in 2023, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Holger Rune. The Serb will be eager to improve this time around and aim for a seventh in the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

