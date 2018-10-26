SPO-ARCHERY

Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) India's top archers, including the duo of Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma will be seen in action in the country's first-ever Indoor archery tournament beginning Saturday at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

The two-day invitational Indian Open Indoor Archery Tournament organised by the brother-sister duo of Rahul and Dola Banerjee, will see eight Olympians in the recurve section.

Apart from Deepika, Dola and Rahul, the other Olympians include Mangal Singh Champia, Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Laishram Bombayla Devi and Laxmirani Majhi.

Instead of the usual 70 metres, the target here is placed at a distance of 18 metres making it more spectator-friendly.

"Time taken to play in the indoor format is also much lesser than outdoor," World Cup Final gold medalist Dola said.

Terming it the future of archery, 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Rahul said, "It is encouraging that eight Olympians are participating in the inaugural edition of the meet."

Rahul further said he is hopeful of World Series Indoor Archery witnessing the light of the day in a couple of years.

The first day will be the usual qualification round where each archer will shoot 60 arrows followed by the elimination in the four categories of recurve and compound men's and women's sections